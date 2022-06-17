Friday After 5 will be bringing a number of different genres of entertainment and music along with its street fair vibes and family-oriented activities for its fifth week beginning at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
The Corbin-based southern country rock five-piece County Wide will take center stage as the headlining act for the festivities from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Main Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
The lineup consists of bass guitarist and backup vocalist Anthony Campbell, lead singer, rhythm guitarist and songwriter Aron Bunch, lead guitarist Steven Standifer, drummer Travis Clem and recent recruit — keyboardist, guitarist and vocalist Evan Crawford, who has been playing with the band for about six months.
Since making their debut in 2014, the band has been traveling throughout the commonwealth and beyond with both their original songs and a collection of Southern, old and new country and classic rock covers with appearances at a number of NASCAR-associated events at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, Kentucky Motor Speedway in Whitesville and motorcycle events like Daytona Beach Bike Week, Myrtle Beach Bike Week and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
They have also opened for a diverse range of acts from eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, two-time Grammy winner Shooter Jennings, Country Music Association (CMA) nominated country singer-songwriter Randy Houser, Grammy-nominated artist Dierks Bentley and rock group Saving Abel.
The group is looking forward to performing in Owensboro for the first time.
“We’re excited about it,” said Campbell. “(This) is something that we’ve wanted to be a part of for a while. I think that we were scheduled a few years ago but had to be canceled because of COVID, if I remember correctly. So, we’re excited to be a part of it for sure.”
Campbell said the group plans to not only show off their talents but also the passion they put into their performances, especially in their originals.
“Our original music … is (about) our life experiences as growing up in southeastern Kentucky, so we like to bring that forward to people,” Campbell said.
Campbell said that he and the band grew up when “music was all over the place” in the ’90s to the early 2000s, which is evident in their “broad variety of music” they play.
“A lot of our stuff will have southern rock drive stuff to it; even the country stuff,” he said. “It’s come out almost like a mixture of everything that we grew up on.”
Others on the FA5 lineup include rock duo Casey & Romy from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, rock and blues group The Strangers playing from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage, musician Ryburn Martin gracing the Lure Seafood & Grille Patio Stage from 7-10 p.m. and Louisville’s seven-piece cover band V-Groove playing some favorites from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will also continue to offer those interested in performing themselves to come out to their karaoke night from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at their facility at 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
This week also kicks off Glenn’s Spirit on the River’s “Hallelujah Fridays,” formerly known as “Gospel on the River,” beginning at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 230 J. R. Miller Blvd.
The showcase will offer Christian and gospel music from Steve Bridgmon and Friends, featuring southern gospel trio the Shirah Brothers along with Cathy Heald Mullins and Collin White.
“It’s going to be phenomenal,” said Bridgmon. “... I’m really happy that it’s indoors and very grateful for First Baptist Church for hosting us and I think we’re going to have a dynamic time.”
Bridgmon said that the music that will be on display connects with people on a personal and spiritual level and hopes that people come away with feeling the music.
“...It has a meaning behind it, really,” Bridgmon said. “It inspires people; a lot of times — especially in this area of the south — people grew up listening to the old hymns and it just resonates with memories sometimes. …It reminds them of people who have passed on.
“Regardless of what genre or what sub-genre (it is), everything about gospel or Christian music really sort of resonates with believers.”
For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
You can also download Friday After 5’s free app via Apple’s app store at apps.apple.com/us/app/friday-after-5/id369025843 or Google Play at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.redpixel.infoapp.m.client.fridayafter5.
