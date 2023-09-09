Cover crop utilization on cropland has increased in popularity with several thousand acres planted across the county each year. The number one goal of cover crops should be soil erosion control. There are research proven soil health benefits to whole farm cover crop utilization, but time and cost of whole farm seeding may not be feasible. Focus cover crops first on fields and areas within fields that are most at risk of overwinter soil erosion. The first step to reducing overwinter soil erosion is stopping fall tillage, especially on rolling land.

Cover crops take up and hold nutrients, especially nitrogen, that was not used by the previous crop. Cover crops may also reduce winter annual weeds by competing with them for space and nutrients and by providing a mulch to cover the soil surface. General cover crop management is to plant in the fall and kill it out in the spring. Wheat grown for grain harvest is also an excellent cover crop. If the straw is left on the field after wheat harvest and no-till soybean production is implemented, there’s no other winter planted crop that has the likelihood of increasing soil organic matter and reducing winter and early spring soil erosion better than growing wheat for grain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.