In recent years, more and more farmers have embraced cover crops in an effort to improve their cash crops, which are mainly soybeans and corn in Daviess County.
Dwayne Sandefur, district conservationist with the USDA-NRCS Owensboro Service Center, said he’s noticed a significant uptick in growers using cover crops in Daviess County.
Cover crops are planted after the cash crops are harvested in the fall.
Various cover crops include grasses such as ryegrass or barley; legumes such as alfalfa or clover; brassicas such as radishes or turnips and non-legume broadleaves such as spinach or flax.
In the past, Sandefur said farmers would mainly use cover crops along the edges of their fields to help mitigate erosion.
“Probably, in the past four or five years, we’ve seen a real big increase,” Sandefur said. “Whereas beyond five years ago, there were only a handful of people in Daviess County that did cover crops.”
And according to Steve Blandford, Kentucky State soil scientist for the National Resource Cooperative Service (NRCS), cover crops not only aid in preventing erosion, but they also help restore the nutrients needed to grow healthy crops, which in return increases yields.
Blandford said cover crops contribute to the four parts required for healthy, functioning soil — 45% bedrock or mineral matter, 25% air, 25% water and 5% organic matter.
“Mineral matter is what we call our inherent soil properties — you can’t change that; you have what you have,” Blandford said. “If your soil is formed from sandstone, you got sandstone; if your soil is formed from limestone, you got limestone.”
However, Blandford said the air, water and organic matter that affect the soil can be controlled. Organic matter consists of decaying plants and animals that live on and in the soil and their waste.
“The other 55% … is driven by what we call dynamic characteristics, meaning that we control that, whether we conditional till, minimum till, use residue management (or) use cover crops,” Blandford said. “Plants need air and water just like we do, and what drives that air and water is that 5% organic matter.”
Blandford said organic matter is important because it holds the nutrients and the water that are released to the crops.
“But the biggest thing that it does is that it’s food for the microorganisms that live in the soil,” Blandford said. “They eat the organic material that we leave behind from our cash crops and our cover crops.”
Blandford, a Daviess County native who now lives in Frankfort, has spent the past 37 years with the NRCS advocating for the best soil practices.
And he brought that knowledge to local farmers Wednesday for the Cover Crop Soil Health Day.
Blandford said, “Different cover crops do different things.”
For example, legumes take nitrogen out of the air and put it into the ground, reducing the need for commercial fertilizer.
Blandford said the type of cover crop will also be determined by the cash crop the farmer is planting in the spring.
“Before beans, you don’t want a legume cover crop growing because beans produce their own nitrogen,” Blandford said. “But with corn, you have to add a lot of nitrogen, so you’d want a legume growing before the corn so it puts nitrogen in the ground.”
Blandford said farmers were reluctant to embrace no-till and cover crops because they require more time, manpower, equipment and money.
But now that growers have seen the benefits from residue management, which keeps both their top soil and nutrients in place, they have introduced the practice into their growing plans.
“The better the soil health you got, the better the soil structure you got and the more water filtration you got, which means less runoff,“ Blandford said. “And that’s better for the farmer.”
