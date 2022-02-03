I don’t know about you, but January seemed like a blur, and now it’s February. Due to inclement weather and COVID spreading through our staff, the Senior Community Center was closed several days in January, which meant we had to cancel events and were unable to provide services.
Fortunately, we have rescheduled many of our events in February, which means there’s even more activities and events this month for those 60-plus years of age.
The Winter Wonderland Dance will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 22. This will be our first dance since COVID closed our doors in March 2020. The Silver Rain Band will provide the music, and several senior-related agencies are providing food and decorations. Dress up or come casual, but just come and dance. It’s good for the heart, body and mind!
Amanda Owens, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces, will join us at noon on Feb. 23 to share her expertise on autism in children. Several of our seniors have asked for resources and tools to help understand autism, especially as it relates to their grandchildren. We are pleased to be able to offer this event and hope many will attend.
And since Valentine’s Day is in February, we will have a special Sweethearts Brunch at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, provided by our friends at Caretenders, Signature Health and Heritage Place. These partners provided our Thanksgiving brunch, and we had a full house. Please call the office to register or sign up at the Senior Center. The event is open to all seniors.
And we mean all seniors! There is no membership fee to join the Senior Center, and there are no requirements, other than being 60 years of age or older. We do ask folks to fill out a registration form and get a swipe card — similar to your Kroger card — that is used to count and track attendance. This is required by our contract with GRADD as the senior services provider for Daviess County. It allows us to provide accurate reports to account for our federal and state funding, which helps keep our doors open!
Some of the services we provide, specifically Meals on Wheels, are geared towards home-bound seniors who meet certain criteria. The remainder of our services and activities have no criteria, other than being 60 years old. In addition to our special events — like those mentioned above — we have weekly activities that have broad appeal and interest.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, we offer mat and chair yoga classes, led by a certified yoga instructor. Mat classes are at 10 a.m. and chair yoga at 11:30 a.m. Low-impact exercise class meets 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, followed by line dancing at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Regardless of your flexibility or coordination, one of these classes will work for just about anyone. Come try one out.
We have a growing number of crafters that meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. This isn’t necessarily an instruction class, but a time and opportunity for crafters to work on their own projects and socialize. It’s critical for all of us — but especially seniors — to have regular contact and socialization. It’s one of the reasons we exist.
There’s lots of socializing and solving global problems, I’m sure, in the billiards room, which is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. We have a faithful group of card players on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and they’re always looking for more players. Our biggest-attended event each week is bingo at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. We also serve lunch every day at 11:30 a.m.
Finally, we’re planning trips for 2022, and the first one is May 16-21 to Mackinac Island in Michigan. Cost is $645 per person for double occupancy. Final payment is due March 4, and there are still some spaces available for this first post-COVID trip. We are also planning a trip to Pigeon Forge on Aug. 29-Sept. 2. Please contact Tiffanye Corsey at 270-687-4640 at the Senior Center for more information.
Since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog’s Day, we may have more bad weather (including this week) in 2022. As always, if we have to close for inclement weather or any other reason, we notify local news outlets, as well as post on our Facebook page. You can always call the Senior Center to confirm.
Our purpose is to provide services and social activities for all seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage their involvement in the community. If you haven’t visited the Senior Center, please stop by for a tour and to meet our staff and other seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.