As an agriculture teacher at McLean County High School, Benji Kilgore has found his calling in the classroom.
But he still hasn’t given up raising cattle, which he did while growing up on his family’s Caldwell County farm.
And from that experience, Kilgore knew he wanted to someday have a career in an ag-related field.
It was during the summer before his senior year of high school that he decided that he would pursue a career as an ag educator, splitting his time between the classroom and his cows.
“I had my mind made up that I wanted to be a seed rep and work in the sales side of agriculture,” Kilgore said. “But my (high school) ag teacher mentioned that I might be missing my calling if I didn’t at least consider being an ag teacher. From that day on, it just kind of set in, doors opened and things just fell together.”
While in high school, Kilgore said he took dual-credit classes, which allowed him to complete his ag-ed degree from Murray State University in three years.
Kilgore, 23, graduated from Murray State in May 2020 and then found himself teaching in the fall as one of MCHS’ two ag teachers.
Kilgore teaches classes in horticulture, greenhouse, plant and land science, turf and lawn, ag construction, ag power and small engines.
He’s also an FFA advisor for MCHS, which has around 70 members. There are about 130 students enrolled in ag classes at MCHS.
“It’s the days that a kid’s face lights up when you say, ‘We’re going to the greenhouse to transplant plants,’ or when someone can actually lay a bid while welding, and it’s their first one; it might not look the best, but they are proud they learned how to weld,” Kilgore said. “It’s very rewarding.”
Along with teaching, Kilgore wants to remain in the cattle business and will help his brother, who owns a farm outside of Dawson Springs, with the plan to raise more cattle.
Kilgore is planting roots of his own in McLean County. He recently purchased a home on 3 acres in Island, where he also plans to keep cows.
“I’m working on getting fences put up and to have some feeders there to go along with the expanding cow-calf operation,” Kilgore said.
He’s also finding ways to meet local farmers, with many of them parents of his students. Kilgore is also on the Ag Fair board and regularly attends Farm Bureau meetings, which has helped him network within the McLean County ag community.
“Outside of my students, getting to know the farmers has been one of the highlights for me,” Kilgore said.
And as he finishes up his second year at MCHS, Kilgore feels he’s found the right community and calling to build a future.
Still, Kilgore admits that he will have to manage his time carefully between his two passions — teaching and raising cattle.
“You have to set priorities and realize you can’t do everything,” Kilgore said. “But the things you can do, you need to do them very well.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.