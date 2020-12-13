Certification forms and information on the February CPH45 sale were mailed last week to farms that are interested or typically sell in the event. Contact our office for additional information or to consign calves.
The purpose of the CPH45 sale is to provide an opportunity for producers to group cattle into marketable lot sizes, maintain the identification of health and management practices, and provide a positive reputation toward calves marketed from the Green River Area of Kentucky.
CPH45 sales are coordinated by the Cooperative Extension Service with the support of Kentuckiana Livestock Market, Kentucky Beef Network, and a committee of local leaders who establish the guidelines of sale participation.
With the investment in beef farm infrastructure provided by the agricultural development fund, the CPH45 sale has been a very profitable and popular market for area feeder calves since 2000. Four sales occur annually to target the spring and fall calving seasons. Feb. 18, April 29, Aug. 12 and Dec. 2 are the scheduled dates for 2021.
There are several advantages to CPH45. The greatest is being able to commingle smaller herd numbers with larger sale numbers. It is well known that selling 1-5 calves is a price disadvantage of up to $5/cwt compared to selling in groups of 10 or more.
Likewise, the cattle are dewormed and vaccinated for bacterial and respiratory illnesses that should already be occurring in the herd.
Why not sell in an event where quality and additional effort on behalf of the farm is recognized? Another advantage is simply allowing the animals to gain additional market weight during the weaning process.
Animals often consume excess grass or hay inventory with a purchased feed supplement. If a majority of their feed is in inventory, why not convert it to additional pounds of animals sold?
Many people have participated in previous sales and moved onto other opportunities. Combining large groups to sell directly from the farm or retain ownership while feeding out west has claimed some of the typical CPH45 calves. Those producers typically do well with that practice. In 2020 we have witnessed a greater increase than ever in direct-from-farm sales for freezer-ready animals.
That is a great way to market animals for the highest return on investment. Since the pandemic began, the demand for locally sourced meat is greater than ever and we hope the trend continues.
Yet, for some farms, the typical animal marketing strategy is wean and sell, with no preconditioning or backgrounding. This is the easiest path to moving animals from the farm but may not provide the greatest return on investment.
My challenge to the wean-and-sell farms is to take a group of calves through one of the CPH45 programs next year, tracking your time and expense. I’m certain you will discover a greater margin of return.
There are guidelines, which must be followed to participate in CPH45. All sellers must be Beef Quality and Care Assurance Certified. This is available online or at the Extension Office.
All calves must be weaned a minimum of 45 days before the sale and have free choice of required analysis mineral. All calves must be able to eat from a feed trough or bunk and drink water from a tank or automatic waterer.
Bull calves must be dehorned and castrated and completely healed prior to the sale. Cattle must be vaccinated and dewormed as outlined in the CPH45 requirements.
Each consigner will certify that health and management practices were implemented and provide mineral analysis tag and purchase receipts of medications.
If all health standards were previously completed, cattle that are yearlings and have been weaned 90 days by the time of the sale will not be required to re-vaccinate, only dewormed again.
Heifers are guaranteed open at time-of-sale and steers are guaranteed not to be bulls. The seller agrees to reimburse the buyer $200 for pregnant heifers or intact bulls. All claims will be properly verified by a veterinarian within four months of the sale.
There is a 2% scale weight shrink taken on all calves. A $2/head consignment fee will be held by the sale barn. A CPH45 ear tag is required and available at no cost at Green River Area Extension Offices.
