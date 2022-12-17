The purpose of the CPH60 sale is to provide an opportunity for farmers to group cattle into marketable lot sizes, to maintain identification of health and management practices, and to provide a positive reputation of calves marketed from the Green River Area of Kentucky.

CPH sales are coordinated by the cooperative extension service with support of Kentuckiana Livestock Market, a committee of local leaders who establish the guidelines of sale participation, and the Kentucky Beef Network.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

