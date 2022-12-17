The purpose of the CPH60 sale is to provide an opportunity for farmers to group cattle into marketable lot sizes, to maintain identification of health and management practices, and to provide a positive reputation of calves marketed from the Green River Area of Kentucky.
CPH sales are coordinated by the cooperative extension service with support of Kentuckiana Livestock Market, a committee of local leaders who establish the guidelines of sale participation, and the Kentucky Beef Network.
Sales have occurred for more than 30 years but with the investment in beef farm infrastructure provided by the agricultural development fund, the CPH sale has been a very profitable and popular market for area feeder calves for more than 20 years.
There are four sales annually to target the spring and fall calving seasons. The scheduled dates for 2023 are Feb. 16, April 27, Aug. 10 and Dec. 7.
In an effort to increase interest in CPH-60, first-time participants can participate in the UK Post Weaning Value Added Program (PVAP). This is for those who have never weaned and sold calves in a preconditioned sale.
We visit with the producer and develop a feeding and management plan based on selling February 16. The calves must be weighed at weaning (group weights over truck scales are acceptable), with feed and health costs recorded. Upon sale of the calves, a closeout of returns to the preconditioning phase will be calculated and the producer will receive a $50/head incentive payment, up to $1,000 maximum. Contact Kevin Laurent Extension Beef Specialist for PVP at 270-365-7541.
There are several advantages to CPH60. The greatest advantage is being able to comingle smaller herd numbers with larger sale numbers. It is well known that selling one to five calves is a price disadvantage of up to $5/cwt compared to selling in groups of 10 or more.
Likewise, the cattle are dewormed and vaccinated for bacterial and respiratory illnesses which is something that should already be occurring in the herd. Why not sell in an event where quality and additional effort on behalf of the farm are recognized?
Another advantage is simply allowing the animals to gain additional market weight during the weaning process.
Many people have participated in previous sales and moved on to other opportunities. Combining large groups to sell directly from the farm or retain ownership while in the feedlot has claimed some of the typical CPH60 calves and that is fine.
Those producers typically do well with that practice. Likewise, we’ve witnessed an increase in direct-from-farm sales for freezer-ready animals. That is a great way to market animals for the highest return on investment and since COVID, the demand for locally sourced meat is greater than ever, a trend we hope continues.
Yet for some farms, the typical animal marketing strategy is wean and sell, with no preconditioning or backgrounding. This is the easiest way to sell animals from the farm but may not be providing the greatest return on investment.
My challenge to the wean and sell farms for 2023 is to take a group of calves through one of the CPH60 programs next year, tracking your time and expense. I’m certain you will discover a greater margin of return with the CPH60 advantage.
There are guidelines which must be followed to participate in CPH60.
All sellers must be Beef Quality and Care Assurance Certified. This certification is available through the extension office. All calves must be weaned a minimum of 60 days prior to sale.
All calves must be able to eat from a feed trough or bunk and drink water from a tank or automatic waterer.
Calves must be dehorned, castrated, and healed prior to sale. Heifers are guaranteed open at time of sale and steers are guaranteed not to be bulls.
Seller agrees to reimburse buyer $200 for pregnant heifers or intact bulls. Calves must have access to a free choice mineral containing a minimum of 1,400 ppm copper (no copper oxide), 26 ppm selenium, 3,000 ppm zinc, 3,000 ppm manganese, and a salt content of 18-25%.
There is a 3% scale weight shrink taken on all calves. CPH60 ear tags are required and available at Green River Area Extension offices. A $2/head ear tag fee will be withheld by the sale barn.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
