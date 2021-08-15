Sarah Cheek, a Frankfort native attending Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, was introduced to meal replacement shakes in 2016 by her fiancé, Austin Sutcliffe.
“He made me one for breakfast,” she recalled last week. “I didn’t realize it was meal replacement. But I was so full, I didn’t want anything else.”
And she was hooked.
Cheek started working in a health food store in Bowling Green and then last year, despite the pandemic, she decided to go into business for herself.
“We looked for a good market for the store,” she said. “And we decided on Owensboro.”
On Oct. 10, 2020, Cheek opened Crave Nutrition at 5035 Frederica St. — the strip center just west of Walmart.
The store offers meal replacement shakes, energy teas, protein coffees and other health food drinks.
“Business was good from the start,” Cheek said. “I stayed on social media, posting things about the store and I called people inviting them to come by. Then, we got word of mouth. We were so new that it really carried us through.”
IBISWorld, a research company, says there are 92,746 health food stores in the U.S. today.
A study by grandviewresearch.com says stores like Crave Nutrition did $18.1 billion worth of business last year.
By 2025, the study said, that is expected to increase to $25 billion.
Cheek said she and Sutcliffe just moved to Owensboro in June.
They had been commuting from Bowling Green until then.
That, Cheek said, gave her a lot of time to think and plan.
“I have a huge sweet tooth and this keeps it in check,” she said of her products.
In June, Crave Nutrition placed second in the Messenger-Inquirer’s Readers’ Choice Awards behind the 41-year-old Gene’s Health Food in the Health Food Store category.
“We were so honored,” Cheek said.
She said, “We see all ages. I just fixed a shake for a 6-year-old. And we have a lot of older customers.”
The store has one part-time employee besides Cheek and Sutcliffe.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
And in case you’re wondering, Cheek and Sutcliffe are planning their wedding for June.
