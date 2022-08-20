The waiting room was small. But that was ok. It was just one other person and me. I settled into my chair and pulled out my phone. While I waited, I could catch up on emails, text a few people, even pay bills. The wonders of technology.
The longer I sat, people began filtering in and soon the little room was full. As people do, they started talking. A mom and two teen girls were to my left. They were discussing upcoming travel plans for one, taking a driver’s test for the other, and gas prices.
An elderly gentleman, donning a US Army ballcap, sat beside this trio with his daughter. An older woman was across the room and talked about her time in the military too. I put my phone down. I didn’t engage a tremendous amount because it was clear a couple of the folks were eager to share their stories with a room full of strangers.
It was most enjoyable. Everyone seemed to sense it.
We all sat and talked and listened. No one appeared anxious or dismayed. Even the receptionist and another staff lady chimed in on occasion. It was a moment of a day I will remember fondly.
Nothing special. Yet, special indeed.
It made me want to never watch another Hollywood hyped-up storyline that barely took the time for adequate character development. The folks in that waiting room were real. The conversations held a subtle, unexpected transparency. The stories were from the pages of their lives, not manufactured ideas that held little sentiment.
The experience sparked memories of days gone by when extended family gathered at my grandparents’ homes. Both Mom and Dad had big extended families, lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. And when we all gathered, the television never came on. Conversation and food flowed. Laughter floated around us like a cool breeze. We were present. We were in the moment. We valued our relationships with one another.
I miss those days. I miss those people. Many are no longer here. I am so thankful for the experiences though. Grateful for the memories.
Do you think Jesus’ disciples felt the same way? They walked, talked, ate and lived with the Son of God for three years. Their time with Him was special. But I am not certain they fully comprehended just how special. I don’t think they could.
I believe Jesus was a tremendously relational person when He walked the Earth. I think He made everyone He came into contact with feel special. That is one aspect of His personhood that moves me to tears. His feet don’t tread here now, but He is just as relational and present. The God of the universe knows me. Sees me. Values me.
His Holy Spirit does the work of engagement. So often I sense His presence when emotions are reeling and burdens feel heavy. When joy bubbles over, I know He is there as well. He is present and in the moment. He values my relationship with Him.
To value another means to offer your time, your attention, your presence. Jesus does this most perfectly, and I want to follow His example.
I was talking with someone recently about religion versus relationship. I have been called a religious person more than once in my life. As a younger person, I didn’t argue the point. Now, a bit older, I most definitely do.
Religion, by definition, is the belief and worship of a higher power.
My connection with Jesus is not religion. It is an intimate, transparent, personal, present, in the moment, valued above all else, relationship with Him.
Relationships with people are so important. We were created for them. Wouldn’t it make sense that God desires a relationship with each one of us? I think so.
If you are a parent or grandparent, you know how it feels to miss your children when you haven’t talked for awhile. Do you ever long to be seen and heard by another? I promise you, Jesus does exactly that. He sees. He hears.
I believe, because God created us and breathed His life into us, He desires a relationship with us. He desires to hear from us. And when He does, and that surrendered heart yields to Him, it is the beginning of the most beautiful and fulfilling relationship to ever be experienced.
So, let me encourage you. Love your people. Spend time with them. If it’s been too long since you have talked, be the first to call. Reach out and reconnect. Place value on the relationship. Make relationships a priority.
Jesus did. And still does.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.