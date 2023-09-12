Though Owensboro native Londun Randolph stays busy with her job as a manager at Chili’s Grill & Bar and being a mother, she’s recently started a second career that involves her passion for music.
Growing up “a pastor’s kid,” Randolph said getting into singing “kind of happened by accident.”
“I was a very quiet kid and they were looking for something for me to do,” Randolph, 34, said. “They heard me humming and they were like, ‘We can work with this.’ ”
Her grandmother took her under her wing and Randolph began singing in church.
But it wasn’t until she was a student at Owensboro Middle School that it became much more than activity. Randolph was cast in her first musical, a production of “Footloose,” where she played Rusty and sang the hit song “Let’s Hear It for the Boy”
“I was so nervous to get on stage and perform because I had just sung in front of (people) in churches. I had just sung in a choir, but this was going to be acting and singing by myself,” she said. “But doing it and being on the stage, it was like, ‘Oh, I need this forever.’ ”
Throughout the years, Randolph has been encouraged to pursue a career in music, but said she wasn’t certain that it was “what I wanted to do” or “how I wanted to do it.”
“I knew that singing was my happy place. I’m the happiest when I’m singing,” she said. “It’s like my therapy, but I didn’t know how I could work it (or) be able to do it.
“If someone asked me to sing, I would sing,” she said. “I sang with a band out of Evansville probably about seven years ago now; and that was fun, but it was still someone else’s vibe, you know?”
But this year Randolph decided to finally put her voice on the forefront by creating the “Let It Out” concert series, which debuted in January at The Frozen Lounge.
Randolph has also performed at Kahawa Java.
The objective of the series is not just about getting her chance to be in the spotlight, she said.
“I want to give artists the platform to let it out, and I want other people to understand that giving their everything is hard,” she said.
The shows incorporate music, skits, painting and food — all of which Randolph said is art in different forms.
“I want it to all be appreciated,” she said.
Randolph has found joy in this new chapter in her life and the public is responding positively to the platform she’s providing.
“It feels really good to know that I have people that are willing to come and hear me performing,” she said. “It’s one thing for people to compliment you when you sing a song at church, it’s one thing to have them say how good you are at what you do; but to have them actually buy a ticket to come see your show, that blew my mind.
“I knew it was something that I wanted to do that was fun, but the reception that I’ve gotten (has) been very fulfilling,” she said. ... “I said I’m not going to ride a wave if somebody wants me to; I want to create my own and that’s really what sparked it.”
One of Randolph’s “endgames” for the future is opening her own lounge space that includes serving soul food, “good drinks and good music.”
“I definitely wouldn’t just have R&B and blues; it would be a little bit of everything,” she said. “... Owensboro is always talking about wanting something new and something different.”
Randolph said performing has helped her grow her love for music even more and she’s optimistic of what’s to come thanks to the support she’s received.
“... I’ve been blessed with people who believe in my vision and that are working with me every step of the way,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing. … It’s been extremely encouraging and it lets me know that I’m on the right path.
“I just want to keep sharing my music with the world.”
