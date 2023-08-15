It was about two-and-a-half years ago when Owensboro resident Aaron Brown — better known under the “character” name Erich Stranger — debuted his long-form podcast, “The Ghost of Thor Radio Show,” on Spotify.
The show, which recently celebrated just over 170 episodes, includes Brown interviewing guests on variety of topics — from the arts and entertainment to more serious subjects like suicide awareness, trauma recovery, the importance of the Second Amendment and even someone converting to Judaism.
And now, Brown is looking to bring the show’s template into a live setting with the debut of “The Ghost of Thor Variety Show” from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 30 at Milligan’s Bar, 2210 W. Second Street.
The free event will be put on by Brown, under the brand Ghost of Thor Entertainment, local country musician Zach Jennings, local independent concert promoters and booking agent LS Music Promotions and the bar itself.
Brown said the inspiration to take the show’s concept beyond audio recording came about when he interviewed local musician Josh Merritt for the podcast.
Their discussion led into talking about the history and observation of the Owensboro music scene within the last 15 years — particularly highlighting open mic nights that took place at the now-defunct Boiler Room Bar, hosted by fellow musician and Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville co-owner Andy Brasher.
“(Josh) said all the musicians in Owensboro would gather at this open mic night, and it actually spawned this creative era of music,” he said. “You had so many bands that came out of this open mic night.”
While open mic nights have begun taking form at other establishments in town, Brown reached out to Jennings — who hosts open mic nights on Wednesdays at Milligan’s — about collaborating for an event with a similar feel, but with additional “emphasis” on creative inclusivity — ranging from musicians, poets, hip hop artists and even painters doing live art in real time; one of which will do a live body painting on canvas with a model on-site.
“I’m actively inviting people and trying to bring as many creative and artistic people together,” he said. “... The big thing is (that) I’m not necessarily a music person; I’m an art person. (I have) a Facebook group called ‘Erich’s Circle of Artists,’ and that’s kind of always been my emphasis — which is collecting artists and getting them together ….
“My personal opinion is that (for) Owensboro, and probably in connection with Evansville, we can get like a Twin Cities vibe going on. I think that the talent inside of Owensboro is comparable to what happens in Nashville, Chicago or New York City (that) are known for their art community.”
Brown hopes the event will help bridge a gap he feels is present within the art scene while also not depending on “outside talent” that come through the city for shows and other happenings.
“I think a big problem in our art community is that we’re disconnected from each other,” he said. “... (I want to) bring artists together because I find that when the artists are working together, it builds that art scene — and that’s what I’m really trying to focus on (in the) long-term, which is what can we do in Owensboro, Kentucky, to actually build this art scene.
“We’ve got so much talent that’s already here that I just want to bring exposure to.”
The event is an “open invitation to anybody who wishes to perform, showcase their artwork, or speak about their business” according to the event’s Facebook event.
Attendees will be able to sign up for five to 10 minute spots to perform their respective talents on stage. There are no restrictions on the type of art that will be showcased.
The event will be open to patrons 21 years old and older.
For more information about the event and sign-ups, find “The Ghost of Thor Variety Show” event on Facebook.
