The Apollo High School Thespian Society is a showcase of young talent.
The school hosted its annual fall cabaret on Monday night, with students displaying variety of skills such as acting and musicianship.
April Berry, theatre director and lead teacher for the performing arts department at Apollo, said AHS renewed the Thespian Society 12 years ago and began doing the cabarets five to six years ago.
“We decided it would be a good way for our kids who are not in performing arts classes to perform if they wanted to,” she said. “Anyone can audition in the school. We’ve had people that have done guard flag routines; we’ve had people ride unicycles.”
Berry said the students enjoy participating in the cabaret, especially those whose schedules don’t allow for them to be in a theatre or choir class.
“They appreciate that they can audition for a performance,” she said. “We don’t have a rehearsal schedule so it doesn’t interfere with their active schedules.”
For the school to host a cabaret, Berry said it’s important, which is why the society tries to hold several a year. This year they are hosting four, with the next one being in the winter.
“We think it’s so important because it gives every student a voice so they can show off their talents,” Berry said. “It also gets them comfortable with performing in front of an audience.”
Senior Lillie Self-Miller is the president of the Thespian Society and performed a monologue from “Anatomy of Gray” by Jim Leonard.
“A cabaret is like a talent show without a prize,” she said. “It’s more of an opportunity for people to get together and show their different talents. It’s just a broad spectrum.”
In Monday’s cabaret, students showcased talents in singing, acting, instruments and monologues.
Self-Miller joined the society at the end of her sophomore year. She decided to join because Berry asked her to be in the class.
“I was taken out of my other theatre class because there was another one I had to take,” she said. “I felt truly at home when I joined here and felt like I had a family. The feeling was absolutely surreal.”
Since then, Self-Miller has gotten more involved in theatre and wants to major in acting when she goes into higher education.
“My dream job is to become a professional actor, whether that’s on-stage or not,” she said. “Being in the society has given me so many opportunities to put on my resume and to feel what theatre is about. There’s not better feeling than being part of a community.”
Junior Hillary Hicks, public relations for the society, performed “Hidden in the Sand” by Tally Hall on her ukulele. Hicks joined the Thespian Society her freshman year.
“It is so much fun to get to see everyone and show off their talents and see their passion behind the music,” she said.
The cabaret is one way to allow students to have a creative outlet, and Hicks said that’s important.
“To share that with other people, you have to have so much confidence,” she said. “It is amazing to see the lights in their eyes. It’s so beautiful when you get to sit down and share all the music and art you’ve done.”
Hicks said she wanted to join to be around other students who found comfort in the things she also enjoyed doing.
“I am wanting to be a theatre director,” she said. “I want to teach at a high school level.”
