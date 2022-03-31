For Island resident Melissa Hillard, the arts have always been around her.
Originally a native from Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada, Hillard, 44, began to sing at the age of 10 with her father Eugene Hoffman and her older sister Melodie as “The Hoffmans.”
The first time Hillard performed live was at a church where the trio sang Ricky Skaggs’ ”Daddy Was a Hard Working Honest Man” around one microphone similar to a style found in traditional bluegrass music.
“I was terrified,” Hillard said. “Years later (and) looking back, that was a really good thing because that’s where you learn …. I always think that the nervousness and the apprehension was a good thing because that’s where you learn to do better ….”
At the age of 12, the group began recording and touring while her mother Gloria worked behind the scenes in keeping the group going.
Hillard’s father had previous experience working in Canadian rock bands before becoming a Christian, which led to the material that the trio performed, which wasn’t common where they lived.
“I think we were kind of very odd because we were singing music just not traditional to the area,” Hillard said. “We had a lot of Celtic influences and a lot of people who played bagpipes and who played traditional Celtic music. People actually come from overseas to study Celtic dance and music in Nova Scotia (and) we were singing Southern gospel and people were like, ‘What is Southern gospel?’ Very unusual genre of music for us to be involved in for sure.”
The trio attracted attention early on outside of their community and were invited to perform on the popular television show “Star Search,” though Hillard said the family was not familiar with the show at the time nor had the means to fly out to California.
Hillard admits that her life seemed abnormal compared to her peers.
“It was very unusual because other kids were going and doing things with friends on the weekends and I was in a little five-by-five room singing into a microphone,” Hillard said.
Just before her 18th birthday, Hillard and the family moved to the United States after being granted missionary status via sponsorship from First Assembly of God in Frankfort while also becoming more familiar with the Nashville area and continued to tour, sometimes playing up to eight or nine concerts in a span of seven days.
Shortly after moving to the states, Hillard met her future husband Scott.
With Hillard turning this new page in her personal life, The Hoffmans split up and Hillard herself stopped singing.
“For three years, I didn’t even hum,” Hillard said. “I was so tired. …I just really wanted some normality because, from the time I was a kid, I was always doing unusual things and traveling and really never connected to people around me. I just wanted to take a break.”
Hillard said it was a hard transition, calling it a “love-hate” relationship with music while she still continued to hear it when attending church.
Though difficult to enjoy, it helped Hillard reenter the music world and see it in a different light.
“...It dawned on me that … I never learned how to sit back and just relax and worship and just enjoy the other spiritual end of it,” Hillard said. “I’ve always been pouring into people.”
With the support of her husband, Hillard landed an opportunity as the worship leader at Calvary Temple in Owensboro, the same church that they met and were married at.
It was during this time that Hillard also took up learning piano, which Hillard admitted to “tinkering” with during her early years.
“...I kind of took to it,” Hillard said. “It was odd because when I sat at the piano, I felt like, ‘Hey, I’m comfortable here.’ ”
Hillard became involved with music again through a number of different ways such as becoming assistant worship leader at Owensboro Christian Church, worship leader for Living Hope Community Church and an ambassador, music ambassador and spokesperson for Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a Christian organization that uses aviation to “share the love of Jesus Christ with isolated people who have not yet heard the Gospel.”
Hillard became involved with the latter due to husband’s love for airplanes and being a pilot and noticed it was something that both of them were able to be involved in and eventually became advocates for the organization.
“It kind of spurred me back into music again …,” Hillard said. “It gave more of a purpose to music ….”
As part of MAF, Hillard has traveled to Uganda and Mozambique on mission trips to share the love of Christ with others through music and more.
“It’s so grounding when we think about all the access that we have to clean water and things like that … but again, we don’t think about other countries where over 52 countries where the word of Gospel is not allowed and tribal places (that) have not been reached,” Hillard said.
In between mission trips, Hillard began to work on her solo debut album “Make A Difference” in Nashville and began a professional relationship with sound engineer and producer Steve Chandler after meeting at Owensboro Christian Church.
The album includes two to three songs that Hillard and her husband wrote together and features special guests like the Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda, who were recording their own project in Nashville.
Though Hillard has numerous experiences throughout her career, she particularly highlights enjoyment in the small moments.
“It’s never really the big shows that I do; it’s always just the little things that kind of stand out to me were the best experiences,” Hillard said.
And even when there have been moments of thinking about stepping back, Hillard has been guided to the music from a higher power.
“Every time that I try and get away from it, I get pulled back into it,” Hillard said. “I kind of feel like the 12 disciples; after Jesus was crucified and had to go into hiding and they don’t know what to do … and they keep getting pulled back out … and pulled back into action. The Great Commission is to go and reach the lost, and when they stop doing that, Jesus appeared to them and said, ‘Hey, what are you doing? Why are you fishing?’ I feel like — in a way — that’s happened to me in my life ….”
But her love of art goes beyond the performance sector.
During her time on the road with the family group, Hillard found calmness and fondness in colored pencil art and, in recent years, expanded her talents to the canvas when she picked up a paint brush originally making paintings for her family before getting requests from people making her offers to buy her work.
She is currently working on about six art pieces while she has books full of finished colored pencil art.
Hillard notes she enjoys whatever artform she is pursuing due to what it does for herself and others.
“I love to create and just see what I can do, but the bonus is when people look at it and love it,” Hillard said. “...When somebody comes up to me and says, ‘Ma’am, when I saw that painting — oh, I just melted’ or ‘When you sang that song, I mean — my heart was just pounding. I knew God was speaking to me’ …. That’s more rewarding than good coffee.”
For more information on Hillard, visit facebook.com/melissahillardmusic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.