Creativity in a time of crisis

Like all arts organizations that want to maintain their entertainment base during this unprecedented pandemic, the RiverPark Center has had to think outside of the box to continue offering programming in a time when big shows are canceling and postponing until it’s safer for larger crowds to gather.
In recent months, the center that has traditionally large-scale Broadway performances has introduced something new and successful: the interactive show.
Interactive shows, like the most recent “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the RPC on Halloween Eve, allow audiences to participate while viewing. The ones that have been, and will be, performed at the RiverPark are based on films. While the film is being shown on a big screen on the Cannon Hall stage, a “shadow cast” is acting out iconic moments from the movie.
Grae Greer, RPC director of marketing and education, said the shows that have taken place so far have been a hit.
The center also showed “The Princess Bride,” recently.
At all shows, Greer encourages attendees to dress up and “get rowdy.”
“We are encouraging people to throw all the theater etiquette they have been taught out the window,” Greer said. “We want people to be rowdy at these shows, sing along with the film, engage with the audience participation. We want people to have fun.”
She said people enjoy the shows, and in a world with consistent cancellations of events due to the pandemic, having an opportunity to provide entertainment is rewarding.
The events are held in the RPC Cannon Hall, which allows for necessary physical distancing. Capacities at shows are also limited.
The center is also watching COVID-19 cases closely.
Greer said as cases rise, RPC staff members are being more diligent about safety precautions. Masks are required upon entry into the building and while visitors are up and walking around out of their seats. While in their seats, however, masks can be taken off.
Temperatures are also taken upon entry.
Greer said that if cases do become too high, the center will postpone events and contact all ticket holders.
Some upcoming film participation performances include “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Tickets will be $12, plus fees. “Elf” will be shown at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and tickets for that performance are also $12, plus fees. Audiences are given goodie bags filled with items to throw, eat or use during the performances.
For more information about these shows, visit riverparkcenter.org.
