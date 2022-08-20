Chef Bill Hughes is carving wagyu beef from Japan in the kitchen of his Cupola Club at 521 Frederica St.
“It’s $130 a pound — my cost,” he says. “The fat sells for $18 a pound.”
But it’s worth it, Hughes said.
“It melts in your mouth,” he said.
The cattle used for wagyu are fed sake and beer and massaged every day, Hughes said.
He opened the private dining club on March 1.
Just under six months later, he has 375 members, including one person from Maine who makes frequent trips to Owensboro on business.
“Business has been strong,” Hughes said. “It’s exceeded my expectations. And the usage has been unbelievable.”
Hughes was chef and manager of the Campbell Club from 1989 through 1997.
It closed in 2017 after 58 years.
“We had a lot of success when I was here before,” Hughes said. “I knew people would give us a shot, but I’m surprised at how quickly they started treating it like a club, going from table to table visiting.”
He said the prestigious Pendennis Club in Louisville “has asked us for a reciprocal agreement.”
“Our membership is 30% younger than in the 1950s,” Hughes said. “In 1989, the average age was around 75. Today, it’s the late 50s. It really has been amazing how much people enjoy being back here. There’s so much energy.”
The word Cupola — pronounced Coop-ala — refers to the dome on top of the 142-year-old building.
“It translates as ‘top of,’ ” Hughes said.
It’s open to members for lunch Tuesday through Friday and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.
Hughes said membership will be capped at 500.
He ran Bill’s Restaurant at 420 Frederica St. from 2011 until late 2021.
The Cupola Club can seat up to 98 at a time.
The 6,400-square-foot building is the northernmost of the Victorian homes that lined Frederica Street in the late-19th century when Second Street was the main commercial artery.
The three-story brick building was erected in 1880 by John S. Woolfolk, who helped found the People’s Wharf-Boat and Transfer Co. in 1869.
Today, it’s listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register calls the Campbell Club “an outstanding example of Second Empire architecture and one of the most important late-Victorian structures in Owensboro.”
It became a private dining club in 1959, organized by Marshall S. Burlew, who named it after his paternal grandmother, Mary Campbell.
That decision saved the building from being razed and replaced by a commercial building like its neighbors.
