Looking around the landscape, some brown leaves may be seen in oak trees and honeylocusts.
Also, brown, mud-like splotches are appearing on buildings, plastic signs, and other outdoor objects. In August bacterial scorch and mimosa webworms are more apparent.
In addition, the recent large flight of fall armyworm moths has resulted in light brown splotches of egg masses.
Bacterial leaf scorch is often found in oak trees but has also been found in several other species of trees and shrubs in the landscape.
The symptoms of the bacterial disease are found in the leaves with premature browning, leaf margin dieback, and early leaf fall.
With repeated defoliation, trees gradually decline over years as twigs, branches, and limbs die.
These symptoms could be confused with other nonliving stress-related problems. A diagnostic laboratory test is needed to confirm the disease.
Bacterial leaf scorch is caused by the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa. It is spread by leafhoppers and treehopper insects.
The scorch symptoms appear because the water-conducting tissue, called xylem, in the tree becomes blocked due to the pathogen.
These symptoms may be more severe when other stresses such as weather are placed on the tree.
There are no cures for bacterial leaf scorch. The trees are gradually lost over the years. Pruning out the dead wood and watering the tree when dry may help to prolong its life.
More information about this disease is available at http://plantpathology.ca.uky.edu/files/ppfs-or-w-12.pdf.
Brown leaves on honeylocust (Gleditsia triacanthos) trees may be caused by the mimosa webworm. The larva has 5 thin, white stripes running down the length of its body. Mature larvae are about .05-inch long.
The larvae spin gray webs around the leaves and feed on them generally at the ends of the branches. The skeletonized leaflets turn brown making the tree unattractive.
The first generation of the year over-winters as pupae inside cocoons, which are located under the bark of the host tree or nearby leaf litter.
The adult stage, which is a moth, lays eggs on the leaves of the host from early to mid-June.
There are two generations in Kentucky. The life cycle is repeated and the second generation begins to feed from mid-July to mid-August. Damage to leaves of the tree is very noticeable after the second generation larvae reach the highest point of their activity in August.
Although unattractive, the mimosa webworm usually does not affect the health of the tree. Many insects and birds feed on the larvae.
An insecticide is generally not recommended.
Other observations made in the yard were tan splotches that seem to keep appearing each night on corrugated outdoor signs, garages, decks, homes, plants, and seemingly everything. Upon closer inspection, the mass consists of eggs of the fall armyworm.
About one month ago, a large flight of fall armyworm moths was caught in monitoring traps in western Kentucky. University of Kentucky Entomologist Drs. Larson and Bessin believe we are entering round two with this pest because of the large number of egg masses appearing outdoors.
One female can lay up to 1,000 eggs. The eggs can hatch with 48 hours of being laid depending on the temperature. After the eggs hatch, the tiny larvae have a black capsule-like head.
The larvae may look like corn earworm and armyworm, but this one has a white inverted “Y” on the forepart of the dark head.
Fall armyworms are usually associated with issues in pastures and crops, but they will cross over into the home landscape as well and attack turf in lawns. Initially when they feed, the tips of the blades of grass will have windowpane-like damage.
As the caterpillars grow, they consume whole blades of grass. The term “armyworm” also comes from the fact that these pests move in a group across the grass, creating a distinct line of damage as opposed to undamaged grass. Newly planted grass is more susceptible to being killed by these pests than established turf areas.
If you have noticed a high amount of eggs on your property, you might consider watching for damage in your lawn. Also, monitor for an increase of bird activity in patches of your lawn; they would be there to feed on the numerous delicious caterpillars.
If your lawn has been treated with Acelepryn or Scott’s GrubEx in the spring/early summer for grub control, then you are most likely protected from any caterpillar damage as well (these products work on both groups as a systemic insecticide).
If you haven’t had your yard treated and are seeing a concerning amount of damage, you can control fall armyworms with pyrethroids like bifenthrin, cyhalothrin, and others.
There are also organic options, like Bt sprays or Spinosad. Read product label and follow directions.
In terms of the future, fall armyworms will remain a threat until the first frost of the fall. Cold weather in the fall and winter kills this insect. It can only overwinter in the extreme southern parts of the United States and re-infests the state each summer.
We should expect a possible third generation this year. For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
If you find fall armyworm eggs masses, remove them by hand. Watch for eaten grass blades in the lawn or other garden plants. Control measures work best when the larvae are small.
Upcoming Event
“Dividing Perennials” will be presented Aug. 31 at the Daviess County Public Library and through their Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
