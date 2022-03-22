The School-Based Decision Making Council of College View Middle School has scheduled a series of special meetings to begin the principal selection process at the DCPS Central Office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
The council will meet on the following schedule:
• 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 — Interview candidates
• 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 — Interviews (if necessary) and discussion
Additional meeting(s) may also be scheduled as part of this process with a final meeting to select and announce the new principal.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
