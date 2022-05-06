Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Dailey & Vincent will make their way to Owensboro tonight with a performance at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
“We’re excited to come to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame,” said member Jamie Dailey. “It’s always a joy to walk into that building where our forefathers’ pictures hang and the other Hall of Fame members. It gives us a great sense of family, a great sense of tradition and gives us a great sense of respect and we always adore playing (the) venue.”
The group, led by musicians and Grand Ole Opry members Dailey and Darrin Vincent, began in 2007 after both already had respectable careers in the music industry with Dailey having experience being the lead vocalist and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver while also recording on tracks for Dolly Parton and Ricky Skaggs, while Vincent was a band member with Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder and has worked with Bruce Hornsby, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones and his own sister and musician Rhonda Vincent.
The duo will be seen live on stage with a backing band consisting of vocalist Aaron McCune, vocalist and guitarist Ben James, drummer Bob Mummert, banjo, fiddle and mandolin player Kyle Ramey and piano player Andrew Ishee.
Since the group’s formation in 2007, Dailey & Vincent have been nominated for three Grammy Awards for “Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals” for the song “Elizabeth” off their 2010 record “Dailey & Vincent Sing The Statler Brothers,” and two additional nominations for the 2012 album “The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent” and their follow up project “Brothers of the Highway.”
Additionally, they are the recipient of four Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards and have received 35 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards, including “Entertainer of the Year” and “Vocal Group of the Year” three times each.
The pair also host their own television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on the Circle Network, which is airing its current season featuring artists such as Dan Tyminski, Easton Corbin and Oak Ridge Boys.
Their most recent release was “The Sounds of Christmas” in October 2018 and are planning to release a country record this August.
The group dives into “celebrating all-American music” by exploring the sounds of country, bluegrass and gospel.
“As an artist, we never want to be boxed in to do one or two things. As an artist, we don’t want to be one-dimensional,” Dailey said. “We have more reach, more broad range, connections and networking now more than ever; more people can listen now than ever. We realize there are a lot of people that like a lot of different styles of music, and a lot of people find these styles of music one just as good as the other. We feel that way as well.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said he is a fan of the music and the group do a “great job” of both choosing and arranging material, while also offering authenticity to their shows.
“When I think about Dailey & Vincent, the things that really stand out to me are great songs, great singers,” Joslin said. “And I think at the end of day, that’s what resonates with a lot of fans of music in that we all want to hear a great song and we all want to hear it delivered very well. … (And) they’re the kind of artists that at the end of the night you feel like you know them — like they’re your friends.”
Joslin said that having a group like Dailey & Vincent is in line with what the facility’s mission is in terms of showcasing a wide range of variety, which he said is a good thing.
“I think that points to the fact that bluegrass music is really healthy and everything in between and I think Dailey & Vincent is a good example of that and that they are bluegrass artists at the core but they’re entertainers and they really encompass bluegrass and country music and gospel music; and they combine all that in a live show really well in a very authentic way,” Joslin said. “At the end of the day for the audience, it’s just great entertainment. I think that’s one of the strengths of Dailey & Vincent and indicative of the creativity and innovation of artists in the bluegrass genre today.”
Dailey wants people to come out and be able to escape from reality for a little bit and bring the crowd some happiness.
“In a changing world that seems to be troubled in many areas right now … here’s what I tell the band many nights: We go into a building to play a show and what I want our band to realize (is) that there are people sitting in that audience that might be going through financial troubles; they might be having health issues; they may be going through a divorce; they could be having family issues — they could be dealing with a number of issues and problems,” Dailey said. “For us, it is our job as entertainers to go out there and take them on a 90-minute ride that will hopefully put some joy in their heart, a smile on their face and help make their day better and help loosen some of their worries and troubles.”
Tickets are still available at bluegrasshall.org.
Bar and concessions will be available and no COVID-19 restrictions are currently in place.
For more information about the group, visit daileyandvincent.com.
