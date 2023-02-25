Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but if you have a little romantic spirit left in reserve, I’d like to discuss dating in Japan.
First, let me thank a reader and friend, Roger Humphrey, for this topic idea. A few months ago, he mentioned to me that I’d never written here about how my wife and I met.
This got me thinking, was our early relationship particularly Japanese in any way? The country has its own dating culture, to be sure, though our story may not adhere to it.
We met at work, like a lot of couples around the world, I imagine. In 2006, I became an English teacher at a conversation school — a popular type of business in Japan in which children and adults alike take casual English lessons in their free time.
Foreigners like me are favored for these teaching positions because of the wrongheaded yet persistent idea that native English speakers are the best people to teach the language. (For my money, I’d prefer a non-native teacher who had worked to learn the language later in life rather than one who had acquired it effortlessly from childhood.)
Though they employ foreign teachers, conversation schools generally have Japanese staff who do the sales and admin. Ayumi, my wife-to-be, was hired as one such staff member at my school in 2007.
Another point about conversation schools: They generally offer standard, one-year teaching contracts to any native speaker with a four-year college degree. And who has a degree and can pick up and move to another country? People in their early 20s.
The result at many conversation schools is a workforce of twentysomethings, constantly streaming in and out on short contracts. In our town, there were around 30 of us at any given time. Between the welcome parties, farewell parties, birthday parties and parties in general, there were a lot of parties.
This created a near constant state of socializing, during which staff and foreign teachers would mingle. My wife and I met at work, spent our free time at the same gatherings and even commuted on the same 40-minute train ride.
The whole system is a relationship crucible, really, and we have many friends who came out of that job married.
I suppose that could’ve happened anywhere, though. Meet at work, commute together, go to work parties, begin dating… . But Japan does have its own more traditional dating culture, too.
Like everything else, dating customs spring from the underlying culture itself. In the individualistic US, for example, it seems natural to approach someone, strike up a conversation and eventually ask for a date.
Japan tends to operate in a more reserved, collectivist way, though, hence the popularity of the “gokon” — a group blind date.
Typically, a man and a woman, perhaps a couple themselves, organize the event for their single friends. The pair invites an equal number of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, usually around four of each, for an evening out. They’d then reserve a table for eight at a restaurant, communicate the date and time to their invitees, and just like that the gokon is off and running.
It’s my sense that this method satisfies the group-first instinct common in Japan, and it also relieves the individual stress of striding up to someone and asking them out.
Another advantage of the gokon is that it simply increases the odds. A one-on-one blind date would be excruciating, I imagine, if the pair were incompatible from the start. A gokon gives attendees a few bites at the apple, and, if worse comes to worst, the whole affair can dissolve into separate but enjoyable boys’ and girls’ nights out.
Imagine, though, that your gokons never quite pan out. Japan has the answer for this in its arranged-marriage meetups known as “omiai.”
I should correct myself immediately and point out that, nowadays, “arranged marriage” perhaps isn’t the proper term. True arranged marriages may occur against the participants’ wills or without their input. An omiai is more of a date set up by a matchmaking service between participants who are highly motivated to marry.
Statistics maintained by Japan’s National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimate that north of 5% of Japanese marriages today are the result of omiai. Not a majority, sure, but not insignificant.
I had an adult student (back at the school where my wife and I met) who was introduced to her husband through an omiai. She told me that after the service had matched them, they met a total of three times. They discussed their major priorities, saw that they got along well enough in conversation and agreed to marry at the end of the third date.
From what I’ve heard, this timeline is par for the course. Gives new meaning to “speed dating.”
The landscape is shifting, though. Dating apps are now playing a role in Japan, and COVID has put a damper on in-person meetups like gokon and omiai.
I would go on, but as a long-married man, it’s best I don’t admit too much detailed knowledge about the modern state of dating.
Instead, I can only advise the classic techniques that worked for me: First, if at all possible, be 23 years old. This makes dating easier. Then find a job with an all-encompassing social scene of fellow young people.
If that doesn’t work, check out your local gokon and omiai scene.
No gokon or omiai? Well, better luck next Valentine’s Day.
