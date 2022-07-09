The Daviess County Farm Bureau board and its members will be celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary when they gather Thursday for their annual meeting.
According to Daviess County Farm Bureau records, the organization was “established and incorporated by a handful of farmers” in 1922 when a board was elected — president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and added seven board members.
“Later that year, approximately 100 members joined. Membership dues were only $2. Meetings were held at the courthouse, the rural electric office, or even members’ homes. Then, the Daviess County Farm Bureau helped the Daviess County Extension Office secure its first location,” the records said.
A century later, Philpot farmer Scott Elliott is leading the board as its current president.
Elliott said the board was instrumental early on in bringing necessary utilities to farmers.
“Farm Bureau has pushed for getting electricity and water in rural areas,” he said. “It’s always been a grass-roots-driven organization.”
And similar to water and electricity, broadband has become the newest utility that farmers are relying on to help carry them into the future.
Elliott said it will be technology that helps farmers become more efficient and grow more with less manpower available.
“We’ve actually been working eight or so years pushing broadband and trying to get it out to our rural communities,” Elliott said. “So our organization consistently stays on top of the new things that we need. …We’re a low number, but we’re also supplying food for the country.”
Along with its advocacy and lobbying efforts, Daviess County Farm Bureau has been on a mission to fill local needs, such as establishing a food locker refrigerating and processing plant; forming a committee to head a funding drive for Kentucky Wesleyan College, raising a total of $23,669; and organizing committees for women and young Farm Bureau members.
In 2020, Daviess County Farm Bureau partnered with River Valley Behavioral Health to create the “You’re Not Alone” campaign, an initiative to bring mental health awareness to rural communities to help offset the stresses brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic.
Elliott said one of the organization’s next priorities will be establishing a Daviess County Farmer Hall of Fame.
“We’re looking back on people who have made a difference in our history in Daviess County,” Elliott said.
As of 2022, Daviess County Farm Bureau’s annual membership dues are $26, with over 11,000 members.
The Daviess County Farm Bureau Board of Directors consists of 18 regular directors. In addition to the directors, the board has three young farmer representatives, three ex-officio members (a women’s chair, a young farmer chair and an immediate past president), two emeritus directors, two county extension agents and a county secretary.
For its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, 300 and 500 people are expected. It will be picnic-style gathering and will include board of director elections and an update on farming issues.
On July 29, Daviess County Farm Bureau is sponsoring Friday After 5, with country artist Coffey Anderson headlining.
“We thought with this being our 100th anniversary that it would be a good time to spread our wings out a little bit,” Elliott said. “We knew it would be tough for all of our members to attend the meeting, so we thought (Friday After 5) would be a good way to reach out to them.”
Elliott, who is about to end his two-year term as president, credited his fellow board members for making this anniversary special by organizing the picnic and sponsoring Friday After 5.
“I’m working with a board of people who are all leaders in our community,” Elliott said. “Every one of them is an owner-operator of their own business. So being elected to be president of a group of people who are business-orientated and committed, it’s really an honor. The Farm Bureau group strives to make you want to better yourself, to better your community and to better your surroundings.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.