By Daviess County Farm Bureau
Daviess County Farm Bureau 2023 Scholarship Program recipients include:
Tom Curtsinger Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Isaac Heisdorffer, the son of Kelly & Annette Heisdorffer. Isaac plans to attend Murray State University majoring in Agricultural Economics.
Daviess County Farm Bureau Career & Technical Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Abigail Payne, the daughter of Kevin & Gretchen Payne. Abby plans to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College majoring in Nursing.
Daniel L. Turley Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Luke Taylor, the son of Brandon & Kimberly Taylor. Luke plans to attend the University of Louisville majoring in Biology.
DCFB Insurance Agents Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Mollie Pride, the daughter of Charles & Amy Pride. Mollie plans to attend the University of Kentucky majoring in Human Health Science/Pre-Physical Therapy.
Daviess County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Rylee Tanner, the daughter of Tim & Nita Tanner. Rylee plans to attend Murray State University majoring to be a Vet-Tech.
Daviess County Farm Bureau Continuing Education in Agriculture Scholarship Award: This award is presented to Joshua Kuegel, the son of John & Leigh Ann Kuegel. Joshua attends Brescia University majoring in Ag Business.
Annual Meeting Information
Daviess County Farm Bureau Members are invited to the 101st Annual Meeting of the Daviess County Farm Bureau on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Reid’s Orchard. The event begins at 5:00p.m. Members will receive a 10% discount during the event at the Reid’s Orchard Store and time to visit with Farm Bureau friends. The kids can enjoy the Apple Express, Apple Slider, Barnyard, Berry Bouncer, and Reid’s Playland.
A free dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a short business meeting. The event will be held rain or shine.
