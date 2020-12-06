Daviess County Farm Bureau won top honors for its region of the state in the Kentucky Farm Bureau 2020 Safety Challenge Awards competition. The award was given to Daviess County Farm Bureau for its “You’re Not Alone” mental health awareness campaign. Daviess County Farm Bureau partnered with Owensboro Health and blanketed the community with roadside banners and advertising.
Along with the KFB’s safety competition award, Daviess County Farm Bureau was honored as one of the five winners in the 2020 KFB County Activities of Excellence program.
The County Activities of Excellence competition was developed to identify and honor the outstanding, innovative programs or activities conducted at the county level that meet the overall goals of the organization. The program also encourages KFB members to share their ideas with others who may benefit or be able to replicate a successful program in their own county.
Daviess County Farm Bureau educated children and their families about growing vegetables. Participants in the program were provided with a tomato plant and given information on how to raise it. Because schools were closed due the pandemic, plants were given out with the meals provided to students through the free and reduced school lunch program. Over 650 plants were provided to families.
As a result of this activity, Daviess County Farm Bureau has been selected to participate in the 2021 American Farm Bureau virtual convention in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.