The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program.
The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at each. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety.
These are the highest yields per plot area, not entire farm average. Special thank you to the farmers who volunteer time and resources which make this information available. Complete results of the plots listed below are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/daviess-grain-plots.
The first yellow corn plot was planted on May 4 and harvested on Sept. 14 on the Station Road farm of Don and Brian Cecil at Knottsville. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was AgriGold A643-52VT2RIB at 262.7 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold A645-16VT2RIB at 262.0 bushels per acre. Third place was Dyna-Gro D54VC34RIB at 258.9 bushels per acre.
The next yellow corn plot was planted on April 28 and harvested on Sept. 20 at the farm of Bill and Lucas Brey on Highway 764 north of Whitesville. The highest adjusted yield in the field was Dyna-Gro D58VC22 at 252.6 bushels per acre. Second place was DeKalb DKC67-94RIB at 235.7 bushels per acre. Third place was Pioneer P1847AML at 235.5 bushels per acre.
The third yellow corn plot was planted on April 28 and harvested on Sept. 22 by Kevin Hardy and me on Highway 500 south of Curdsville. The highest adjusted yield in the field was AgriGold A645-16VT2RIB at 227.3 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold A643-52VT2RIB at 226.6 bushels per acre. Third place was Dyna-Gro D55VC80RIB at 218.4 bushels per acre.
The fourth yellow corn plot was planted on May 17 and harvested on Oct. 4 at Brian Neltner — Settles Farms. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was AgriGold A643-52VT2RIB at 242.5 bushels per acre. Second place was DeKalb DKC67-94RIB at 240.9 bushels per acre. Third place was Dyna-Gro D55VC80RIB at 238.9 bushels per acre.
The fifth yellow corn plot was planted on April 29 and harvested on Oct. 5 at the Boswell Farms on Highway 657 at Blackford Creek. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Dyna-Gro D55VC80RIB at 230.0 bushels per acre. Second place was AgriGold A645-16VT2RIB at 227.6 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC67-94RIB at 227.0 bushels per acre.
The sixth corn plot was planted on May 10 and harvested on Oct. 11 on Goetz Brothers Farms’ Sutherland Road land. The highest adjusted yield was AgriGold A643-52VT2RIB at 262.7 bushels per acre. Second Place was Beck’s 6296AM at 257.4 bushels per acre. Third place was LG Seeds LG66C44VT2RIB at 256.8 bushels per acre.
Brown marmorated stink bugs
I had a lot of calls last week about brown marmorated stink bugs which have begun their annual trek to enter your home.
Brown marmorated stink bugs are speckled with brown, grey, and gold. They also have white bands on their antennae. When outside, they can be pests of numerous crops. But in the fall and winter, they take on a new role as a home-invading pest.
Brown marmorated stink bugs use our homes and other building to escape from exterior temperatures. Hundreds of them can invade a single home. They overwinter as an adult and our homes mimic their natural hiding spaces with added amenities.
Once they enter a home, they aren’t looking to feed or mate. They are simply waiting until spring. They usually enter a sort of arrested phase where they don’t move much. Occasionally though, on warm winter days, they will “wake up” and start crawling around the home.
The best thing to do is to inspect your home and check for cracks around windows, doors, pipes, and chimneys and seal openings with silicone or silicone-latex caulk. Turning off exterior lights or switching to non-insect attracting bulbs will reduce stink bug interest in your structure.
If stink bugs are found inside, simply vacuum up living specimens and dispose of them outside. Using bug bombs or other insecticides in the home will not help to deal with stink bugs and will only serve to expose the people inside to residues.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
