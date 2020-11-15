The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program. The following summarizes the locations and the three highest yields at each, harvested in October and November. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the whole farm average.
The only non-gmo yellow corn plot was planted on April 2 and harvested on Oct. 17 at the Nalley Road farm of Jeff Rice. The highest adjusted yield was Stewart 17CV387 at 235.4 bushels per acre. Second place was Beck’s Pioneer P1442 at 228.5 bushels per acre. Third place was DeKalb DKC62-06 at 226.9 bushels per acre.
A yellow corn plot was planted on April 20 and harvested on Oct. 28 on the Old Lyddane Bridge Road South farm of Scott and Bryan Kuegel. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Beck’s 6374V2P at 273.3 bushels per acre. Second place was Croplan CP5678VT2P/RIB at 272.9 bushels per acre. Third place was Beck’s 6557V2P at 265.3 bushels per acre.
The last yellow corn plot was planted on April 21 and harvested on Nov. 2 at Pat, Phillip and Joe Thompson Farms west of Beech Grove. The highest adjusted yield in the field was Stewart 14DD339 at 255.1 bushels per acre. Second place was DeKalb DKC65-95RIB at 244.1 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold A644-32TRCRIB at 239.5 bushels per acre.
A Roundup Ready 2 Extend 3.3-3.9 maturity group soybean plot was planted on April 22 and harvested on Oct. 16 at Pat, Phillip and Joe Thompson Farms on Smock Road. The highest yield was Pioneer P39A58X at 50.1 bushels per acre. Second place was Pioneer P36A83X at 47.1 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold G3722RX at 46.9 bushels per acre.
Two Enlist soybean plots were planted. The first was planted on May 4 and harvested on Oct. 16 at the Laketown Road farm of Brian Neltner/Settles 3 Chicks Farm. The highest yield was Partners Brand PB4220E3 at 91.3 bushels per acre. Second place was Beck’s 3910-E3 at 89.5 bushels per acre. Third place was Beck’s 3510-E3 at 89.2 bushels per acre.
The second Enlist plot was planted by Glenn Thompson at the Kentucky 56 farm of Paul Hancock. The highest yield at that location was NuTech 35N02E at 78.9 bushels per acre. The second highest was Beck’s 3910-E3 at 74.5 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was Dyna-Gro S39EN19 at 73.7 bushels per acre.
Two 4.0 to 4.8 maturity Roundup 2 Extend plots were harvested on Nov. 5. Darrell Hagan planted his plot on April 2 on McCamish Road. The highest yield was Stewart 4228R2X at 88.9 bushels per acre. The second highest yield was Pioneer P42A96X at 85.4 bushels per acre. The third highest yield was Channel 4218R2X/SR at 82.8 bushels per acre.
The second location was planted on June 1 on Free Silver Road with Don and Brian Cecil. The highest yield was Asgrow AG46X0 at 92.4 bushels per acre. The second highest was Pioneer P42A96X at 84.3 bushels per acre. NK S47-Y9X had third place at 83.5 bushels per acre. The completed plots discussed in this article are available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. We expect plot books to be available soon.
The opportunity to host a plot is open to anyone willing to volunteer their time. The seed is provided at no cost, and all management decisions are up to the farm. A plot typically takes three hours to plant and two hours to harvest. If you would like to host a location in 2021, please call me at 270-685-8480.
Brown Marmorated Stink Bug
In the past few weeks, you may have found an unusual sight in your home — a brown marmorated stink bug. These pests are very problematic for soybeans but are also quite the nuisance as persistent home invaders late in the fall. Though they won’t damage the home or stored food, their presence this fall indicates they are present in soybeans this year. 2020 has seen the first significant infestation since we began monitoring in 2016.
