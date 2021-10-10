The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program. The following summarizes the locations and the three highest adjusted yields at each. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are only a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety. These are the highest yields per plot area, not the entire farm average. Special thank you to the farm businesses who volunteer time and resources which make this information available. Complete results of the plots listed below are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
The first yellow corn plot was planted on April 7 and harvested on Sept. 10 on the Ward Road farm of Bill Brey. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was DynaGro D55VC80 at 301.7 bushels per acre. Second place was Pioneer P1847VYHR at 290.5 bushels per acre. Third place was Stewart 14DD339 at 285.0 bushels per acre.
The next yellow corn plot was planted on April 13 and harvested on Sept. 13 at Goetz Brothers Farms on Old Hartford Road. The highest adjusted yield in the field was LG62C35VT2RIB at 301.5 bushels per acre. Second place was Stewart 13DD360 at 294.4 bushels per acre. Third place was NK1082-5222A at 293.4 bushels per acre.
The third yellow corn plot was planted on April 12 and harvested on Sept. 23 at the farm of Don and Brian Cecil on Short Station Road. The highest adjusted yield in the field was AgriGold A647-42TRC at 325.1 bushels per acre. Second place was Pioneer P1847VYHR at 312.4 bushels per acre. Third place was DynaGro D55VC80 at 295.0 bushels per acre.
The fourth yellow corn plot was planted on April 11 and harvested on Sept. 24 by Kevin and Clint Hardy on Pond River Road. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was Stewart 14DD339 at 288.1 bushels per acre. Second place was DynaGro D55VC80 at 285.9 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold A645-16VT2RIB at 285.1 bushels per acre.
The fifth yellow corn plot was planted on April 13 and harvested on Oct. 1 at the Hwy 811 farm of Brian Neltner. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was AgriGold A645-16VT2RIB at 287.1 bushels per acre. Second place was DynaGro D55VC80 at 286.7 bushels per acre. Third place was Pioneer P1847VYHR at 284.3 bushels per acre. A 6th corn plot location is remaining for harvest.
Brown marmorated stink bugs
I’ve had many calls recently about brown marmorated stink bugs, which have begun their annual trek to enter homes. This yearly annoyance is something that parts of the state have been experiencing for a while, but this fall is unlike any before in our area.
Brown marmorated stink bugs are speckled with brown, grey and gold. They also have white bands on their antennae. When outside, they can be pests of numerous crops. But in the fall and winter, they take on a new role as a home-invading pest. Brown marmorated stink bugs use our homes and other buildings to escape from exterior temperatures. Hundreds of them can invade a single home. They overwinter as an adult, and our homes mimic their natural hiding spaces with added amenities. Once they enter a home, they aren’t looking to feed or mate. They are simply waiting until spring. They usually enter a sort of arrested phase where they don’t move much. Occasionally though, on warm winter days, they will “wake up” and start crawling around the home. Once winter is over, they leave their overwintering site in April and May to mate. The female lays eggs from May until August. After hatching, BMSB will develop through five nymphal stages before becoming an adult. Nymphs start out 1/8th inch and red and black; they become larger, darker, and browner as they develop. In September and October, adults begin searching for overwintering sites to start the cycle anew next year.
The best thing to do is to inspect your home and check for cracks around windows, doors, pipes and chimneys and seal openings with silicone or silicone-latex caulk. Turning off exterior lights or switching to noninsect attracting bulbs will reduce stink bug interest in your structure.
If stink bugs are found inside, simply vacuum up living specimens and dispose of them outside. Using bug bombs or other insecticides in the home will not help to deal with stink bugs and will only serve to expose the people inside to residues.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
