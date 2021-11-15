The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and KCTCS Adult Farmer Education Program collaborate each year to conduct an expansive corn and soybean variety demonstration program.
The following summarizes the remaining plot locations harvested since mid-October. Keep in mind, the yields discussed are a reflection of a small harvested area within each field relative to the next harvested area planted in a different variety.
These are the highest yields per plot area, not the entire farm average.
Special thank you to the farm businesses who volunteer time and resources which make this information available. Complete results of the plots listed below are on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. Printed plot books will be available prior to Thanksgiving break.
A yellow corn plot was planted on April 15 and harvested on Oct. 18 on the Ray Road farm of Gerald and Joel Boswell at Blackford Creek. The highest adjusted yield in the plot was DynaGro D55VC80 at 282.9 bushels per acre. Second place was DeKalb DKC66-18RIB at 280.7 bushels per acre. Third place was InVision FS6595VRIB at 273.1 bushels per acre.
Two 2.6 to 3.3 maturity range Xtend soybean plot locations were harvested. The first was planted on April 9 and harvested on September 24 by Don and Brian Cecil on Short Station Road.
The highest yield in the plot was NK NK31-J9XF at 110.2 bushels per acre. The second was Beck’s 3005XF at 100.5 bushels per acre. The third was Stewart 2850XF at 100.4 bushels per acre. The second location was planted on April 16 and harvested on Sept. 17 at the Kentucky Highway 657 farm of Gerald and Joel Boswell.
The highest yield at that location was NK NK31-J9XF at 93.6 bushels per acre. Second place was Channel 3322RXF at 89.2 bushels per acre. Third place was AgriGold G2900RX at 88.9 bushels per acre.
Three 3.4 to 3.9 maturity range Xtend soybean plot locations were harvested. The first was planted on April 9 and harvested on September 24 with Don and Brian Cecil.
The location’s highest yield was Channel 3521RXF at 111.1 bushels per acre. The second was Asgrow AG35XF1 at 110.9 bushels per acre.
The third was Stewart 3531XF at 108.7 bushels per acre. The second location was planted on May 24 and harvested on October 19 at the Delaware community farm of Pat, Philip, and Joe Thompson. The highest yield at that location was AgriGold G3490XF at 54.1 bushels per acre.
Second place was Dyna-Gro S39XF41 at 52.2 bushels per acre. Third place was Beck’s 3995XF at 51.0 bushels per acre. The third plot was in Sorgho on the Hwy 56 farm of Donnie, Tony, and George Bittel.
Planted April 19 and harvested Oct. 21, the highest yield at this location was Pioneer P36A83X at 96.2 bushels per acre. The second was Stewart 3632XF at 93.7 bushels per acre. The third was NK NK37-Z9XF at 89.9 bushels per acre.
Two 4.0 to 5.0 maturity range Xtend soybean plot locations were harvested. The first was planted on May 24 and harvested on October 21 on Pup Creek Road with Don and Brian Cecil.
The highest yield at that field was AgriGold G4615XF at 82.1 bushels per acre. The second highest was Pioneer P47A64X at 80.1 bushels per acre.
The third was NK S42-B9XS at 79.8 bushels per acre. The second location was with Gerald and Joel Boswell on Kentucky Highway 657. Planted April 16 and harvested Oct. 18, the highest yield was Pioneer P47A64X at 97.8 bushels per acre. Second place was NK44-JXFS at 97.0 bushels per acre. Third place was Pioneer P42A96X at 96.9 bushels per acre.
One Enlist soybean trait plot was planted on April 16 and harvested on October 21 on the farm of Glenn Thompson. The highest yield was Pioneer P45T88E at 80.3 bushels per acre. The second was Beck’s 4320E3 at 73.9 bushels per acre. NuTech 43NO4E was third at 73.0 bushels per acre.
Special thanks to the farms who hosted plot locations this year. The opportunity to host a plot is open to anyone and we are always interested in additional locations in areas across the county.
The plots generally take three hours to plant and harvest, so a minimal amount of time is invested for the value of information gathered.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.