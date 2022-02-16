Daviess County High School and College View Middle School competed in the Kentucky High School Speech League regional tournament in Bowling Green on Saturday. Both DCHS and CVMS captured second place in the regional competition.
In the junior high portion of the tournament (CVMS), Annaliese Abel was awarded tournament champion in storytelling. Katie Easley was runner-up in storytelling. The improvisational duo team of Kori Cecil and Katie Easley were tournament champions. Kori Cecil finished fourth in broadcasting. Annaliese, Kori and Katie advanced to the state tournament to be held at the University of Kentucky on Feb. 25-26.
In the senior high portion of the tournament, the following DCHS students competed and earned spots at the state tournament: Dixon Benningfield, Delaney Bond, Raylee Brubaker, Campbell Clark, Ella Fogle, Nathan Goins, Clayton Manire, Maddox Meyer, Kate Mills, Gabriel Neves and Beth Newcomb.
Several of those students earned top honors. Maddox Meyer was tournament champion in broadcasting. Beth Newcomb was tournament champion in dramatic interpretation. Campbell Clark was humorous interpretation champion; and Raylee Brubaker was storytelling champion.
The duo interpretation team of Nathan Goins and Maddox Meyer earned tournament champion honors. Delaney Bond and Beth Newcomb were runners-up in duo interpretation.
Nathan Goins and Maddox Meyer were tournament champions in improvisational duo. Dixon Benningfield and Ella Fogle were runners-up in improvisational duo.
Raylee Brubaker and Kate Mills were third in duo interpretation.
Clayton Manire finished fifth in broadcasting. Campbell Clark and Gabriel Neves finished fifth in improvisational duo. Delaney Bond was fifth in prose interpretation.
DCHS students will compete at the state tournament March 11-12 at Northern Kentucky University.
