Daviess County teen Lauren Blank doesn’t consider herself a farm girl but she does view herself as a budding artist.
And she used that talent to take first place in the 15-18 age group of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Pollinator Stakeholders Art Contest. The contest was announced in mid-January and the winners were named on March 11.
Blank, 18, said she was unaware of the contest until her father told her about it.
“I’ve just always loved nature and I especially love butterflies … and when I saw that this was an art contest it was right up my alley,” Blank said. “And I just thought it would be a really neat way to bring awareness to butterflies and the pollinators across Kentucky.”
The theme of the contest was “Pollinators and Their Floral Hosts in Kentucky.”
According to the KDA, the idea was to “educate the public on the benefits of pollinators and encourage behaviors that promote pollinator habitats across Kentucky.”
The contest was open to youth 5-18 years old with their own groups according to age (5-8), (9-11), (12-14) and (15-18). In all, there were 288 art entries focusing on the state’s wide variety of flowers and plants and the pollinators that visit them.
Blank, a senior homeschooled student, won with her detailed watercolor piece called “Monarch vs. Viceroy Butterfly.”
“I was really inspired by the viceroy butterfly and the monarch because for years I always struggled to tell the two apart — and I know I’m not alone in that,” Blank said. “So in my piece, I have a monarch butterfly wing on one side of the page and then the viceroy’s on the other side. It compares the two, their markings and the way you can distinguish between the two along with the different plants and flowers that are beneficial to the both of them.”
Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the contest accomplished its goal and praised the state’s youth who entered the competition.
“This contest allowed children from across the commonwealth to spread that message in the most colorful, vibrant and artistic ways imaginable,” Quarles said. “In agriculture, we know the importance of pollinators; they are essential to the production of food and fiber. It was a pleasure to see how the participants displayed that importance in their art.”
Tammy Potter, Kentucky state apiarist, said the art contest was a creative way to show how important pollinators such as butterflies and bees are to growing food.
“Kentucky crops, including many fruits and vegetables, are dependent on pollinators,” she said. “It was wonderful to see this necessary relationship captured in art form.”
First-place winners received $100, second-place $50 and third-place $25. The prizes were sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation/Columbia Gas.
Blank said she will likely put her winnings toward college and currently is undecided between Western Kentucky University and Belmont University. She plans to major in biology and minor in art.
“I was shocked that I heard anything back much less that I won first place,” said Blank about her reaction about winning her age group. “…I was really honored and grateful.”
The winners in each of the age groups include:
Ages 5-8
• First place: Wilder Woods, “Kentucky Pollinator Garden,” Fayette County
• Second place: Samantha Hafley, “Lots of Pollinators,” Jefferson County
• Third place: Juliana H. (Last name not listed), “Feed Their Need, Plant Milkweeds,” Fayette County
Ages 9-11
• First place: Olivia Chandler, “Kentucky Pollinators at Work,” Webster County
• Second place: Domenica Rossi, “Bumble Bee with Pollens on Cherry Tomato Plant,” Fayette County
• Third place: Miller Elliot, “Bluegrass Butterflies and Bees,” Carroll County
Ages 12-14
• First place: Angela Hayes, “The Power of Pollinators,” Madison County
• Second place: Hannah Yochim, “Milkweed for Monarchs,” Bullitt County
• Third place: Lane Kelsay, “Bee Pollination,” Adair County
Ages 15-18
• First place: Lauren Blank, “Monarch vs. Viceroy Butterfly,” Daviess County
• Second place: Grace Adams, “Hummingbird,” Henry County
• Third place: Meggen Absher, “Kentucky Local Honey,” Jessamine County
