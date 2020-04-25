There will be a different look to the Owensboro National Day of Prayer on May 7, but the purpose will remain the same — to pray for the United States of America.
Restrictions of mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent event participants from gathering on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, which they have been doing for the past three decades on the first Thursday in May.
“Normally, people would be given scripture verses and circle the courthouse for 20 minutes, with the object being that the whole Bible would be read during that time,” explained Rick Rhodes, director of adult ministry at St. Stephen Catholic Church. “Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do that this year. Once the pandemic hit, we knew we were going to have to do something different.”
“It’s disappointing to some degree that we won’t be able to gather, but at the same time we have been presented a different avenue by which to reach perhaps even more people than we otherwise would — we’re excited about the opportunity this unique situation presents us.”
This year’s event will pull in participants online via owensboronationaldayofprayer.com.
“People can log on and get a scripture verse and read for 20 minutes, or they can choose a scripture verse on their own,” Rhodes said. “The important thing is that at 11:30 a.m. on May 7 we want our community reading the word of God and praying for our country.”
And, in light of the current national and the world situation, Rhodes views this year’s event as a pivotal opportunity for individuals to rediscover the need to put God first in their lives — and the life of the nation.
“I believe in the power of prayer and I believe in this nation,” said Rhodes, one of six committee members for the Owensboro National Day of Prayer. “But I also believe that our nation has some very serious problems that only God can fix. This country was founded on Judeo-Christian values and we need to get back to those values and bring God to the forefront again where he belongs.”
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer into law, and in 1988 president Ronald Reagan designated the event to be held on the first Thursday in May.
The annual observance is designated by the Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and dedication,” and the president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
The constitutionality of the National Day of Prayer was unsuccessfully challenged in court by the Freedom From Religion Foundation after their first attempt was unanimously dismissed by a federal appellate court in April 2011.
