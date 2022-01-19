At a very young age Jaw Tae Paw became a refugee in Burma.
She and her family lived in a refugee camp until she came to the United States at age 9. While in the camp, she always looked up to the soldiers who assisted her and others. Their bravery inspired her to want to join military service when she was older, and she began moving toward that goal when she joined the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC).
Now she has moved one step closer to her dream by being nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Moving to the U.S. was a big opportunity for me and my family,” the 17-year-old Daviess County High School senior said. “I have wanted to be in the military for a long time, and being in the ROTC program has helped me gain a lot of experience.”
Tyler Goad (USN, retired), DCHS Navy JROTC senior naval science instructor commander, nominated Jaw Tae for the academy. He said she is a well-rounded and high-performing student with an inspirational background.
In the NJROTC, she has earned the rank of rifle team captain, and this year is serving as an executive officer this year, which is the second-highest ranking position for a student in the organization. She also serves as one of two young women on the school’s wrestling team.
“She is an exemplary cadet who has earned the respect of her peers,” Goad said, adding that Jaw Tae has already been accepted into Eastern Kentucky University, where she plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Jaw Tae was unsure if she would be eligible to be nominated for the Naval Academy, as she isn’t yet a U.S. citizen. She said with Goad’s help she will be taking her citizenship exam in a few months.
More than 15,000 applicants apply to the Naval Academy each year. The application and acceptance process is rigorous, with the Academy recommending applicants being in the top 20% of their high school class to receive appointment. Applicants must also be between 17-22-years-old, be a U.S. citizen, unmarried, and not be pregnant or with no legal obligation to support a child, according to www.gainserviceacademyadmission.com.
There is also a physical fitness test, and other academic requirements and written exams.
Jaw Tae said her next step will be the physical fitness test, and the citizenship test. She is excited to move forward with this dream.
“I’m really grateful for all the support I get from my friends, my family, and my teachers, and especially Commander (Goad),” she said. “There are a lot of people cheering for me, and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
She wants to be the chain-breaker in her family. As refugees, her family has had limited opportunities, she said, and she hopes to progress and do more for herself and her loved ones.
“I want to set a good example for our next generation,” she said. “I want to make sure those who come after me know there’s more to life, and you can make something of yourself with hard work and support.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.