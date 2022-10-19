Luke Taylor

Daviess County High School senior Luke Taylor, far right, speaks during breakout groups at the Kentucky Department of Education Student Advisory Council meeting on Oct. 13.

 Photo courtesy of Kentucky Department of Education

Luke Taylor, a senior at Daviess County High School, was selected to participate on the Kentucky Department of Education Student Advisory Council in May and has been working with students around the state to make their voices heard.

“I have always wanted to get into a higher level, to be able to speak about student voices and our opinions, especially because, at the state level, they’re making all the rules,” Taylor said. “Sure, there is some federal oversight, but education is mainly a state-based issue, so I felt like this would be going directly to the people we need to speak to.”

