Luke Taylor, a senior at Daviess County High School, was selected to participate on the Kentucky Department of Education Student Advisory Council in May and has been working with students around the state to make their voices heard.
“I have always wanted to get into a higher level, to be able to speak about student voices and our opinions, especially because, at the state level, they’re making all the rules,” Taylor said. “Sure, there is some federal oversight, but education is mainly a state-based issue, so I felt like this would be going directly to the people we need to speak to.”
Taylor’s first meeting on the council was May 31, where he said the students discussed the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“We considered the recent mass shootings across the nation. We examined the many emotions involved and talked about how we, as students, feel after such awful tragedies like a school shooting,” he said. “Then we took a deeper look at why such awful events occur all too frequently and how to most effectively remedy this issue.
“I was happy to take part in these talks and will make sure to bring the knowledge I gained to local school and community leaders.”
The council met again Oct. 13 to continue their discussions on school safety.
“We divided into three groups, and I was in the ‘after the incident’ group, so my group discussed what a school culture would look like after a tragedy like that,” he said. “We talked about how lockdown drills would change as to not retraumatize students.”
Taylor said the importance in having a council of student voices is so they become heard and listened to when it comes to making laws surrounding their education.
“As you become older, you become more detached to the students you’re working with because you forget more and more what you were like as a student,” he said. “I think having a council as big as it is lets many student voices share the school culture.”
On the other side of the state, students were discussing the eastern Kentucky flooding that hit residents at the end of summer.
“That affects students in a way that doesn’t necessarily affect teachers,” Taylor said. “School is often like a second home for students, and when that was destroyed in eastern Kentucky, the (KDE) didn’t really know what the students wanted and this council is able to provide that insight.”
The KDE Student Advisory Council meets at least once a month over Zoom, with three to four meetings in-person. The Oct. 13 meeting was an emergency meeting to discuss policy around school safety, Taylor said.
Taylor is already thinking about what he would like to do when he is retired, which ties into the work he is doing now on the council, which combines education with government.
“I want to become a general dentist,” he said, “and in retirement I’d love to teach at a dental school and also have an elected position within the Department of Education or the Department of Health.”
Taylor is hoping to attend the University of Louisville as a McConnell Scholar. The McConnell Scholars Program is open to graduating Kentucky high school seniors with a strong, demonstrated record of leadership, scholarship and service, according to the U of L website.
