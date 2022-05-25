Kate McCain isn’t a “stay at home” kind of person.
The 15-year-old has spent a lot of time traveling with her family. Recent trips include New York City and Hawaii, but she also tries her best to be active when she’s close to home. She often can be found on Rough River with her family, water skiing or wakeboarding, or hiking.
Kate, who is an incoming sophomore at Daviess County High School, plays on her school’s varsity soccer team. When she isn’t playing sports for school, she also can be found organizing sports games among her friends.
For example, on Primary Election day when students were off from school the last time before summer break, she hosted a spikeball tournament with several of her friends.
“I just like to find new and fun ways to be outdoors,” she said. “Staying in your house is kind of boring and repetitive. You can always find something new to do outside.”
Ashley Collins, a Daviess County Middle School teacher who had Kate in class, said the teen’s adventurous spirit and busy schedule doesn’t keep her from also giving back to the community.
As part of the Key Club at her school, Kate has prioritized giving back to the community through volunteering and service projects, Collins said.
The Key Club, Collins said, was a perfect fit for Kate, who jumped at the chance to be a leader in the group. She participated in the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk, and also volunteers at her church through summer programs and with its children’s Sunday school classes.
Kate said volunteering has taught her a lot about the community, what working together as a cohesive group can really accomplish, and has allowed her to branch out and meet many different types of people.
She thinks volunteering should be a priority in everyone’s life, and that everyone should make an effort to give back in any way that they can.
“Kate understands the importance of investing in the lives of others,” Collins said. “As a teacher, I could always count on Kate to do the right thing and knew that she would follow through. Even when a project was difficult, she invested the time and effort to successfully complete the task.”
As a result of this, Collins said, Kate has straight As in honors level classes and is enrolled in the district’s Life Science Academy.
“Kate strives to positively influence others through her commitment to excellence,” Collins said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
