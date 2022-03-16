Daviess County Middle School sent a delegation of 7th and 8th graders to the Kentucky United Nations Assembly in Louisville March 5. They earned the Outstanding Delegation Award, the highest award of the conference, and their KUNA resolution was presented in front of the entire assembly. A special congratulations to the resolution sponsors: Maddie Henning, Bella Diaz, Aubrey Nies, and Brenna Haynes. DCMS is super proud of these students.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
