Owensboro natives and experimental musicians Aaron West and Bret Berry will perform at 7 p.m. tonight at the Daviess County Public Library, with opening act M. Collin Horn.
West, who has been living in Louisville for 12 years, is looking forward to heading back home and sharing music that is off the mainstream path.
“It feels great. … I don’t know what to expect but I know there’s some open-minded people in Owensboro,” West said. “...I’m just looking forward to seeing some people I haven’t seen in awhile and sharing some sounds.”
West has previous experience with playing hardcore and punk music, while he also played with Louisville band Quiet Hollers in Louisville for 10 years.
However, West said that he began listening to more experimental music like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Mogwai before attending Western Kentucky University where he explored the works of composers Karlheinz Stockhausen and John Cage.
“I was just really intrigued with the amount of different things you can do with experimental, avant-garde music ….,” West said. “I think the palette is much larger than I am able to do with conventional music. I’m not saying conventional music is limited at all, but for me, I lean more toward that way.”
Wesley Johnson, information technology (IT) assistant and library associate, who handles the concerts, was keen on making the library a “cultural hub” and having events that are not the typical library fare.
“I like bringing in things that are unrepresented in town and delivering to people that I know would like it and introduce them to new things,” Johnson said. “...It also brings new people into the library who probably have never been in here before ….”
Growing up Muhlenberg County, Johnson admits that while he enjoys the sounds of bluegrass and country music, he wanted to hone in on his “diverse music tastes” to bring to the community.
“...I recognized that there are people out there like me that wanted this type of stuff ….,” Johnson said. “Because of everybody being in one specific type of music and being surrounded by that, they’re like ‘OK, where are the $5 punk rock shows?’ or ‘Where can I see an indie rock band’ and this and that. …I recognized that Owensboro is still a larger city that I grew up in but there’s still not a lot of opportunities out here for original bands to play music that isn’t necessarily the popular thing ….”
For tonight’s show, West said that Berry plans on having four cassette players placed around that will feature different sounds and work off each other, while also doing some “manipulation” to the sounds in order to create a “sonic space” where people can get lost in the music.
West has been working on material this week leading up to the show that balances between “ambient, meditative music” and “harsh abrasiveness,” with plans to use tape machines, samplers and real instruments like violin.
“I hope that (the audience) enjoys themselves and maybe that they’re intrigued and possibly look into that side of music,” West said. “...Hopefully they enjoy it mainly.”
For more information, contact the library at 270-684-0211 or Johnson at wjohnson@dcplibrary.org.
