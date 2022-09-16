The Daviess County Public Library will be offering a taste of alternative and indie music this weekend with music by CHUMPSKI, Steven Hamilton and Eamon Fogarty starting at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 16.
The Spot Coffee and Finery will also be on site offering coffee and assorted breads for attendees.
Originally from Bowling Green and now based out of Owensboro, CHUMPSKI — real name Samuel Mayes — will be opening up the night as “me and a guitar” and “pretty stripped down.”
Mayes, who has performed as a vocalist and guitarist for the band Supertrash, said that he is in the process of getting a live band together with musician friends of his, but brought up that it may be more difficult than what he has worked on in the past.
“The problem I’m going to run into with this project compared to other projects is I definitely have attention issues and I love a million different styles of music,” he said. “I really didn’t want to be constrained to anything. I write like a billion different songs every year and they’re all different genres ….”
Currently, Mayes’ releases under CHUMPSKI are all over the musical map — varying from sounds of alternative 90s rock, pop rock, neo soul along with some hints of Bossa nova.
“The next song I’m releasing, which really hasn’t been announced yet and will be out in October, is much more 80s new-wave inspired,” he said.
While Mayes is typically at home with guitar and piano, he’s been focused on not identifying himself with one style of music — similar to artists and groups like experimental rock band Ween where “you never really knew what you were going to get.”
“I very much wanted to not worry about having a particular sound,” he said. “I just wanted to experiment and mess around and write whatever because I listen to literally everything.”
With roots in southern New Hampshire and now based in Austin, Fogarty will make his return to the library.
Fogarty last played there alongside California outfit Psychic Temple, while he was on the same tour as Hamilton’s Thunder/Dreamer.
“I’m very happy to be playing with Steven again, because I remember them being a wonderful band and I’m looking forward to hearing his stuff for sure,” he said. “
Fogarty, who has been described as having an “old fashioned” singing style similar to likes of Scott Walker, has mostly played solo throughout his career, particularly before COVID.
“I played more shows solo than I have ever played in the previous three years combined and I felt like I was actually getting somewhere with it,” he said.
Wesley Johnson, library associate and organizer of the show, wants to put on events of this nature in order to create a “sense of discovery.”
“I grew up in a different part of the state that wasn’t exactly known for diverse music. I tried dressing like the people I went to high school with, listening to what they were listening to and doing what they did. None of it felt right. I only became myself after discovering MTV’s ‘120 Minutes.’ Matt Pinfield, the host of that show, introduced me to incredible music from bands like Pavement, Guided by Voices and Soul Coughing,” he said. “... I think it’s discovering something that’s different. The feeling you get when finding a band that none of your friends know, introducing them to that band and then getting them pumped about your discovery. It’s incredible.”
Both Mayes and Fogarty feel being able to present their art as a space such as the library helps with creating a connection between the artist and the audience.
“I like the intimate setting of how there’s not a ton of people and there’s no stage — you’re on the same level as everyone else — and it becomes more of a community feeling, I guess,” Mayes said. “If I’m up there on the mic, I’m going to talk and probably ask some questions … because it’s more of a get together of everybody’s here to enjoy some music ….
“My favorite shows have always been … when you can see an artist and talk to them.”
“I like playing in unusual spaces,” Fogarty said Wednesday. “Last night, I played in a church in Louisville in a deconsecrated Catholic church and that was a great experience; there’s different acoustics, there’s different lights happening ….”
“All of the best shows I have ever seen — you feel like you are in the room with somebody and you’re all experiencing the same thing. Even the performer is experiencing the music as deeply as the people who are listening to it. I think that’s the ideal thing.”
Johnson said that while nothing large-scale such as a festival is currently planned, there are hopes of looking into bringing more events like this to the public.
“We’ve done a few things along those lines in the past. We had a Bad Apple Records showcase a few years back. That label was started by someone originally from Daviess County (and) we’ve done a few music fairs,” he said. “Those had some performances but also had a lot of music-related businesses with booths set up demonstrating what they did. Perhaps we’ll explore that for next year.”
For more information, contact Johnson at 270-684-0221 ext. 624.
