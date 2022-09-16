The Daviess County Public Library will be offering a taste of alternative and indie music this weekend with music by CHUMPSKI, Steven Hamilton and Eamon Fogarty starting at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 16.

The Spot Coffee and Finery will also be on site offering coffee and assorted breads for attendees.

