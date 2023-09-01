Daviess County Public Library will welcome back its long-running showcase of regionally -produced short films — “Unscripted: An Indie Film Experience” — at 7 p.m. Saturday at the library, 2020 Frederica St.
- Ron A. Blair’s horror film “TRUTH” and Andrew Johnson’s drama “could” will be the feature short films for the evening.
