The Daviess County Public Schools board met Tuesday to discuss the 2023-24 tentative budget.
The district is estimating it will receive $3.5 million less in SEEK funding than it did in 2022-23, citing several factors for the reduction.
Sara Harley, director of finance for DCPS, said in a statement Tuesday that approximately half of the district’s general fund revenue comes from the state through the SEEK formula.
“The SEEK formula starts with the base amount per pupil,” she said. “The base is multiplied by the average daily attendance of the district for the prior school year.”
For the 2022-23 school year, the base amount per student was $4,100 and the estimated amount per student for 2023-24 is $4,200.
“Since the pandemic, schools have been funded on the average daily attendance (ADA) from the 2018-19 school year,” Harley said. “That was the last complete school year prior to the pandemic.”
The ADA for DCPS during the 2018-19 school year was 10,563, and the current school year is on track to be closer to 9,950. DCPS’ estimated ADA for 2023-24 is 9,591.
“For 2023-24, funding will go back to the ADA from the prior school year, 2022-23,” Harley said. “Our ADA for 2022-23 won’t be final until the school year is finished.”
The expected decrease in funding for 2023-24 is due to a decline in the student attendance rate, Harley said.
“(ADA) was approximately 95.5% prior to the pandemic and is now approximately 92.5%, along with less overall district enrollment of approximately 300 students,” she said.
Harley said once a district has received its base amount of SEEK funds, there are some additions for at-risk students, home hospital, etc.
“From that, an amount known as ‘local effort’ is subtracted,” Harley said. “This represents 30 cents per $100 of property assessments within a district.”
If property assessments increase, the amount of SEEK funds decrease, Harley said.
“For 2022-23, we will receive a total of $39.4 million in SEEK funds,” she said. “For 2023-24, we are estimated to only receive $35.87 million.”
Harley said the district is able to make up for the lost funding, though.
“We largely attribute our ability to balance our budget by saving approximately $1.9 million in transportation costs due to efficiencies gained in our routing over the last two years,” she said. “This saved in overall positions required and the overall number of buses required to transport our students to and from school daily.”
DCPS denied the Messenger-Inquirer access to the tentative budget until it has been approved.
The board is expected to vote on the budget at its 4:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at DCPS’ central office.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
