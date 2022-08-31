WHITESVILLE 4H

Cheryl Burks-McCarthy of the University of Kentucky’s Daviess County Extension Office sprays water into a cup of soil with basil seeds for Izzy Leonard, 9, Easton Leonard, 7, and Ava Perez, 10, right, during an activity in the after-school 4-H Club at Whitesville Elementary School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Public Schools has several after-school programs students can take part in, including some in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Daviess County Extension Office.

Cheryl Burks-McCarthy, a program assistant with the extension office, was at Whitesville Elementary School on Tuesday as part of the school’s 4-H after-school program.

