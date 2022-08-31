Daviess County Public Schools has several after-school programs students can take part in, including some in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Daviess County Extension Office.
Cheryl Burks-McCarthy, a program assistant with the extension office, was at Whitesville Elementary School on Tuesday as part of the school’s 4-H after-school program.
During Tuesday’s 4-H program, Burks-McCarthy helped approximately 70 students plant basil seeds in a clear, plastic cup for them to take home and care for.
“I come to Whitesville every other week and provide some type of program,” she said. “Since I work with all programs, it may be an agriculture program, it could be a LEAP (Literacy, Eating and Activity for Primary) program where I come in and read a book, have a snack and do an activity.”
Burks-McCarthy works with all of the programs and agents, including with agriculture, horticulture, family and consumer science and 4-H.
“I love that each day is different,” she said. “Today we started out with a snack, and we ended with planting basil, so the next time I come back we’ll do a review of MyPlate, and I will bring a recipe that involves basil so they can see the beginning process with planting the seeds to actually using that in a recipe.”
Some of what Burks-McCarthy does at the schools involves exposing students to different types of programs they may have not had a hand in otherwise — or reinforcing what students have already learned in their classes.
“Teachers are so busy, and parents are so busy; it really does take a village,” she said. “Sometimes the teachers hit on something, it’s reinforced at home and then I kind of bring it back around with after-school programming. They have different opportunities to get sometimes the same thing, and sometimes completely different things.”
When it comes to trying new foods or activities, Burks-McCarthy said elementary students are like sponges in how they soak up new information.
“They are eager and thirsty to absorb the information that you bring to them,” she said. “I also see that at the middle school and high school level.”
Burks-McCarthy said she does programming at all grade levels and will soon start reading to the children in daycares.
“Depending on where they are and what they’ve been exposed to kind of tells you what they absorb, what they get, what’s important, what they like and what they don’t like,” she said.
Deciding on what activities and programs Burks-McCarthy brings to the students is a collective process that includes the community partner the programming is for.
“We sit down with them and we say ‘Here are the programs that we offer,’ or they’ll contact us and say they’re looking for someone to provide something,” she said. “That conversation will dictate the program we do.”
Today, with children involved in technology at younger stages in their lives, Burks-McCarthy said offering after-school programs like the ones through UK is more important than ever.
“That’s why after-school programming is so important,” she said. “We go into schools and different community organizations during the day and do programming. After-school is so important, because it’s that one time where you have that opportunity.”
Burks-McCarthy said she is reaching out to the Family Resource Youth Services Centers at every school in DCPS to begin providing after-school programs through UK.
She currently has programs in Whitesville and Burns elementary schools and serves on the advisory council at College View Middle School and Sorgho, West Louisville and Highland elementary schools.
