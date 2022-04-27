There were 132 Daviess County Public Schools students who participated in last week’s Student Technology Leadership Program State Championship hosted by the Kentucky Department of Education in Lexington.
They captured three first-place championships and a “Best In Group” Award, as well as four second-place awards and one third-place award. Winners, their schools and categories of competition are listed below.
DPOJ Winners (Digital Product Online Judging)
Digital Art — grades K-5 — First place, Larken Roach, Audubon Elementary School.
Digital Art — grades K-5 — Second place, Reice Coomes, Southern Oaks Elementary School.
Logo Design — grades 9-12 — First place, Audrey Schultz and Claire Schultze, Apollo High School.
EPublishing — grades K-5 — Second place, Country Heights Elementary School Leader Ledger — team members Rachel Watkins, Allison Hoover, Emily Dick, Piper Faulkner, Camille Shutt, Brogan Sanchez, Frank Robertson and Paige Ehlschide.
Photo Essay — grades K-5 — Second place, Larken Roach, Audubon Elementary School.
Live Events
RCX: Robot Challenge Extreme — Second place, Whitesville Elementary School — team members Levi Stone, Cameron Howard, Case Wimsatt, Trenton Bickett and Nate Terry.
RCX: Robot Challenge Extreme — Third place, Country Heights Elementary School — team members Elijah Burton and Keaton Fulkerson.
Advanced Kentucky: Web Design — grades K-5 — First place, Parker Pelphrey, Southern Oaks Elementary School.
Projects
Best in Group: grades 9-12 — BenchSmart Benches project, Noah Clark, Daniel Flick and Preston Smith, Daviess County High School.
