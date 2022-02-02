When students are entering their teens, they’re learning more independence, going through a lot of social and emotional changes, and typically preparing for high school.
Burns Middle School eighth-grader Addison Bell is experiencing all of that, but she’s also preparing for another, perhaps, lofty goal — the Olympics.
Since she was 11-years-old, Addison, 13, has been training and participating in powerlifting competitions.
Powerlifting is a competitive weightlifting sport, and Olympic powerlifting involves participants achieving two types of lifting a barbell over their heads: the snatch and the clean and jerk.
The snatch is when a competitor lifts the barbell from the ground over their head in a continuous motion, and the clean and jerk is when the barbell is lifted from the ground to shoulder height, held there, and then thrust overhead with a lunge of the legs.
The sport is demanding, requires lots of training and discipline, and takes patience, according to Bell’s coach, Karina Delgadillo.
It involves lifting heavy things continuously, but it’s more than that, she said.
“This is more mental than physical,” she said.
Addison’s parents, Ashley and Michael Bell, are supportive and encouraging of their daughter’s sport, which they liken to more of a passion.
Since Addison has increased involvement, they have learned more about the sport, traveled with her across the country to participate in competitions, and helped her meet her training goals.
Michael Bell said Addison trains about five-to-six days a week. They make sure she takes off days, and make sure she isn’t pushing herself too hard, or burning herself out.
“She is just highly motivated, and this is really what she wants to do,” he said. “We love that she has this drive, and pushes herself like this.”
Addison travels the U.S. competing in the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships, and she brings home gold medals.
She has a goal to compete in the Olympics one day, but her first goal is to participate in the Junior Pan American Games, an Olympic sporting event in the Americas.
She got into weightlifting through CrossFit, which she began as a way to help her train for cross country. Once she realized she had an affinity toward weightlifting, that became her sole focus.
“I realized I was good at weightlifting because I have the mobility for it, and I’ve just kept going with it,” she said. “It’s really fun. The community in weightlifting is just really amazing.”
She considers herself “pretty dedicated,” but said anyone who finds a sport they really love has that capability.
Right now she’s training for the American Open Series 1 at The Arnold, typically referred to as the Arnold. It will take place in March in Columbus, Ohio.
Addison is working to improve her total score, which is her snatch weight and clean and jerk weight combined. At this time, she is at 132 kilos, which is about 291 pounds.
“Right now, I really want to make some teams for TeamUSA,” she said. “So I’m just training every day to get there, and improve.”
Her parents said her training is continuous, even when she’s not physically lifting heavy things.
Training involves everything from physical work outs to nutrition to ensuring she’s getting enough sleep. All of that impacts her performance, and her performance is a big deal.
Michael Bell said in competition powerlifters train hard for three attempts each at the snatch and the clean and jerk.
“They work so hard for those three attempts,” he said. “If they don’t get it during those three attempts, they don’t get it, and that’s it. So there’s a lot of pressure.”
Ashley Bell said one thing she has especially been proud of is the fact that Addison’s school community has rallied behind her. They take an interest in her, ask about her competitions, and make an effort to celebrate her.
Dane Ferguson, Burns middle principal, said not only is Addison an impressive athlete, she’s also a “tremendous student,” with a 4.0 GPA.
“She is actively involved in her classes and participates in school activities and speaks her mind regarding her beliefs and thoughts on societal and school issues,” Ferguson said. “Addison is a courageous young lady who will be a very successful role model for those around her.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
