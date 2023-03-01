Since Evony Beckman was a child, her grandfather told her she was smart enough do anything she wanted. She took that to heart.
Beckman, a Hancock County High School freshman, will travel to Boston in June to serve as a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, representing Indiana.
Beckman was a student at Perry Central Community Schools when she was nominated before transferring into Hancock County.
“I was in shock, I called my mom crying,” she said. “I was also really proud of myself. It’s one step closer. I know I can do it. It proves how smart I am and how put together I can make myself be.”
The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine, either as physicians or in scientific research, according to its website.
“They try to open kids’ eyes to what else is out there,” Beckman said. “Whenever I go, I’ll be learning about many new things within the medical field, and I’ll get to watch a surgery happen.”
The website states that the purpose of the congress is to “honor, inspire, motivate and direct” the top students in the country and “help them stay true to their dreams.”
Beckman’s nomination came from Mario Capecchi, a molecular geneticist and co-awardee of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering a method to create mice in which a specific gene is turned off, known as knockout mice.
“They look back on records, and then current records, to see if you’re keeping a steady GPA, attendance and grades, and I guess I stood out the most when he was looking,” she said. “I’ve always had straight As, I rarely miss school, and I’m involved in a lot of activities.”
Beckman hasn’t done this alone, though. She said her grandfather was her mentor growing up.
“He was the person who always pushed me to be the greatest I could be, and me doing this is proving something to him,” she said. “I’m striving to find something new and something better that I can accomplish.”
Once she graduates from high school, Beckman has her eyes set on going to college to become a pediatric cardiologist.
“They perform heart surgeries on infants or anyone up to the age of 18,” she said. “I’ll do diagnoses, surgeries, prescriptions, administering tests. The heart, to me, when I learn about it, it satisfies me. It’s so crazy how the heart works.”
For more information about the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, visit www.futuredocs.com or call 617-307-7425.
