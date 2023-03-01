BECKMAN DELEGATE

Hancock County High School freshman Evony Beckman, a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, stands in the lobby Thursday of Hancock County High School. The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Since Evony Beckman was a child, her grandfather told her she was smart enough do anything she wanted. She took that to heart.

Beckman, a Hancock County High School freshman, will travel to Boston in June to serve as a delegate for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, representing Indiana.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.