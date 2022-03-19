One of the earliest vegetables produced in the garden is asparagus.
I can hardly wait for the tender spears to appear this spring. Being a perennial, it takes a couple of years after planting for the crowns to become established before the first harvest. Establishing an asparagus bed takes a little planning and preparation, but is certainly worth growing.
Asparagus needs a growing site with full sun. It prefers over 6 hours of direct sun. Also, locate it where the asparagus will not be disturbed since it is a perennial. Locations near the edge of the garden or landscape come to mind. Remember asparagus may remain in the same location for 15 to 30 years. Avoid low, poorly drained, or shaded sites.
Annually, conduct a soil test through your local Cooperative Extension Service to determine if lime, phosphorous, and/or potassium are required. Asparagus does not tolerate acidic soils and prefers a pH of 6.5 to 6.8.
By testing the soil, you may not have to add lime or another nutrient, thus saving money. In addition, overfertilizing can cause problems for the plant. The soil testing is free of charge for Daviess County residents at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 4800A on the Owensboro Community and Technical College Campus.
The asparagus shoots come from a crown. The crown is a combination of fleshy and fibrous roots and rhizomes, which are underground stems with buds. The fleshy roots store food reserves that help develop the tender shoots that we eat.
You can start asparagus from seed, but it is recommended to purchase one- to two-year-old crowns ready for transplanting. Purchasing one-year-old crowns are best. Two- or three-year-old plants are available, but maybe overcrowded at the nursery and more susceptible to damage when transplanted.
The University of Kentucky recommends growing the asparagus cultivars of Jersey Knight, Jersey King, Jersey Supreme, Jersey Giant, and Jersey Prince, which have disease resistance against the fungus called rust. Approximately 10 to 15 plants will produce enough asparagus for one person.
Order crowns for planting this spring. Dormant crowns should be planted from early March to early April. Dig a trench for the crowns 12 to 15 inches wide and 6 to 8 inches deep. Plant at the shallower depth if the soil is heavy. Make sure the fertilizer recommended by the soil test has been incorporated before setting the crowns.
Set plants 15 to 18 inches apart with 30 inches between rows. Place a crown on a small amount of soil in the trench, allowing it to be slightly higher than the roots. Spread the roots out and cover the crown with 2 to 3 inches of soil. Firm the soil gently over the crown. As shoots begin to grow, continue to put soil around and over the crown. Repeat this procedure as the plant grows until the trench is filled.
The first-year, Asparagus shoots or spears should not be harvested after crowns are set. The shoots are left to supply food to the root system to increase their size and to store food for the next growing season.
The second-year after planting, limit the harvests to three to four weeks. Then let the shoots grow. Again, the root system needs to continue developing. Plants harvested too heavily or early after setting may become weakened and spindly.
The third-year after planting, harvests can continue for eight to ten weeks. The harvest may end earlier if numerous spears pencil-sized or smaller are produced. Allow the shoots to grow all summer to transfer food to the roots.
When harvesting asparagus spears, break them off at soil level instead of cutting below the soil surface. Cutting injures the crown buds which produce the next spears. If you use a knife, be careful. Morning is the best time to harvest asparagus spears because the spears will snap easily. The spears should be harvested daily when they are 5 to 7 inches tall. Either use the harvested spears or refrigerate immediately to help keep their quality.
Stop harvesting asparagus when three-fourths of the spears are about the diameter of a pencil. These should be left to produce and transfer food to the roots during the summer.
After a killing frost in the fall, the tops should be removed. Removing all of the old tops helps decrease potential problems with diseases.
Early in the spring each year, before the spears appear, sidedress asparagus plants with 1 pound or 2 cups of 5-10-10 fertilizer per 50 feet of row. Then apply 2 cups of a 10-10-10 per 50 feet of row or similar fertilizer after harvest.
For more information about growing asparagus, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tips:
If you find a tick this winter on you or your pet, please bring it, in a container with white vinegar, to the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office for identification. It may be the blacklegged tick which can carry Lyme disease. We are keeping track of the counties where this tick is found.
It is a great time to collect soil to test from the vegetable garden to determine if phosphorus or potassium is needed. The test also determines the pH level and if lime is needed. By testing the soil, you may save money, time, and protect the environment. Remember, soil tests are free to residents of Daviess County through the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
