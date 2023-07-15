The Green River Area Beef Improvement Group is a volunteer, nonprofit organization which administers the County Agriculture Investment Programs in Daviess, Mclean, Webster and Henderson counties. A portion of Kentucky Agricultural Development Funds has been allocated to the group to conduct the cost share program in each of those counties this fall. Individuals who have attended an Extension Service educational event or other agricultural educational opportunity since Jan. 1 of this year are eligible. They can choose from a long list of items and investments known to be a source, or opportunity for increasing farm revenue or improving on-farm infrastructure.

Eligible items should be purchased no earlier than when the educational event was attended and/or Dec. 20 for all of the counties listed above, which identifies the beginning of the six-month retroactive period adhered to across the state for all County Agriculture Investment Programs.

