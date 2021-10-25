The Agriculture Water Quality Act (KAWQA) was passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1994.
The act was created as a means to make landowners aware of best management practices, and encourage their adoption which increase protection of surface and groundwater resources from pollution from agriculture and forestry practices.
All landowners with 10 or more contiguous acres with agriculture or forest production operations conducted on their land are required by law to develop and implement, and revise when needed, a water quality plan based on guidance from the KAWQA.
A complete Kentucky Agriculture Water is required to participate in the County Agricultural Investment Program administered by the Green River Area beef Improvement Group and if applying for the USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
The Kentucky Agriculture Water Quality Plan consists of best management practices from six areas: silviculture (forestry), pesticides and fertilizers, farmstead, crops, livestock, and stream and other waters. The statewide plan serves as a guide to individual landowners/land users as they develop water quality plans for their individual operations.
According to the KAWQA, an “agriculture operation” is defined as any farm operation on a tract of land, including all income-producing improvements and farm dwellings, together with other farm buildings and structures incident to the operation and maintenance of the farm, situated on 10 contiguous acres or more of land used for the production of livestock, livestock products, poultry, poultry products, milk, milk products, or silviculture products; for the growing of crops such as, but not limited to, tobacco, corn, soybeans, small grains, fruits and vegetables; or devoted to and meeting the requirements and qualifications for payments to agriculture programs under an agreement with the state or federal government.
“Silviculture” means, generally, that part of forestry that involves growing and harvesting of trees. The University of Kentucky publication, Kentucky’s Forestry Practices Guide for Water Quality Management, is the reference document for forestry operations in Kentucky designed for technical service providers and includes best management practices as required by the Kentucky Agriculture Water Quality Act.
Landowners are responsible for preparing an agriculture water quality plan that best meets the needs of their particular farming operation.
This plan belongs to the landowner and must be available in the event that water pollution occurs and is identified and traced to his/her agricultural operation.
Landowners should first assess their operations and determine if they need an agriculture water quality plan.
Once the assessment is complete, the landowner will then choose the appropriate best management practices for their operation.
Technical assistance and cost-share funding is provided through local conservation district offices with assistance from the Cooperative Extension Service and others, to landowners in developing and implanting site-specific plans. An interactive online tool is available at www.ca.uky.edu/awqa to help landowners decide which best management practices are needed for them.
It is widely acknowledged that extreme rainfall events are occurring more regularly in the Midwest. These flash flood storms dislodge millions of tons of soil each growing season and carry it into waterways, loading freshwater basins with sediment and phosphate and nitrates are carried further into the Gulf of Mexico.
Each year a hypoxia zone the size of New Jersey develops in the Gulf from nitrate fueled algea growth, decreasing fish and shrimp habitat in that area.
The hypoxia zone is not new, nor is the Gulf of Mexico the only area where this occurs in the world. It is however increasing in size on annually, much of the increase is associated with increased growing season rainfall.
Farmers and landowners recognize the importance of protecting our surface and below ground water resources. Improved nitrogen application practices, reduced tillage, zone specific nutrient application have all increased yield, reduced cost and reduced soil and nutrient runoff.
Take time to visit the website and revise or submit a water quality plan. It simply an effort of good farm stewardship.
For more information regarding the Kentucky Agriculture Water Quality Plan, visit https://www.uky.edu/bae/awqp. You can also contact the Daviess County Conservation District at 270-685-1707 ext. 3, the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480, or Amanda Gumbert, University of Kentucky Extension Specialist for Water Quality, at amanda.gumbert@uky.edu for information or assistance with implementing your plan.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
