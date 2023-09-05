Local filmmaker Shane Devon is staying busy with his new short film “iSwap,” which is in post-production.
The term “iSwap,” Devon said, refers to a pair of glasses that are part of a phone app that can “instantly swap bodies with the push of a button.”
“(It’s) basically a device that you could buy from a store (that can) swap consciousness between people (and) swap bodies,” he said. “It’s used as a party favor.”
Devon had the idea for the film for some time but decided to go ahead with other projects that were ahead of it.
“I did like an every-two-weeks kind of project where I would finish a script every two weeks for Super 8 shorts, and I just pulled this one out of the archive and worked it up,” he said. “I liked it enough to make it my next actual short film.”
The movie features the central character Danny and his friend Trish, who make a “quick stop” at a “swap party.”
“They play spin the bottle; and (whoever) the bottle lands on, you have to swap with for the evening,” he said.
Devon said Danny is then pranked by party guest Pamela, who doesn’t like Trish, into swapping bodies.
Recent events in Owensboro served as inspiration for the plot of the movie.
Conversation takes place between Danny and Trish, where Danny confesses “that he felt like he should have been born a girl.”
“Here in town, we were having those issues with the drag shows and stuff, and I’ve got friends who are in the LGBTQ community and are trans, and I (wanted) to make a commentary in support of them,” he said. “That’s sort of the heart of the movie.
“I kind of wanted to have that conversation in a different way than you’ve seen before. It’s actually a female actor delivering these lines, but it’s Danny saying them.”
Filming began at the end of July at a private residence in Owensboro over the span of five eight-hour days before wrapping up in August.
Though the script, which took about one to two months to finish, turned out to be about 30 pages, the movie clocks in at around 17 minutes.
Devon believes the subject matter is able to fit into the time frame without issue.
“There’s so much dialogue in it, and it goes pretty fast,” Devon said. “I think it gets (the message) across really well. I’m really pleased with how everything turned out. I think the point and the heart of the film come through pretty strongly because it’s just a lot of dialogue, (especially between) the main characters.
“I’m feeling really good about it.”
Devon plans to shoot a mock commercial in October to showcase the “iSwap” device as the opening scene for exposition purposes.
When he completes the edit of “the meat of the film,” he will send it off to musician and producer Jeff Thacher of the vocal group Rockapella to score the film.
Upon completing the project, Devon plans to submit it into film festivals throughout the country and upload it to YouTube for public viewing — a first for Devon, who has exclusively released his previous projects on the video hosting site Vimeo.
Devon hopes those who watch the film will walk away with “more understanding.”
“I never understood the separation of gender expectation; just let people feel how they feel,” he said. “I hope I get it across in a way here … in a positive way.
“I’m trying to get the point across (to) just let people be. It doesn’t have to be an issue.”
