ISWAP DOM

Actors Bodie Moore, from left, Emma Bellomy and Taylor Pollitt are pictured during a body swap scene in Shane Devon’s upcoming short film “iSwap.”

 Photo provided by Shane Devon

Local filmmaker Shane Devon is staying busy with his new short film “iSwap,” which is in post-production.

The term “iSwap,” Devon said, refers to a pair of glasses that are part of a phone app that can “instantly swap bodies with the push of a button.”

