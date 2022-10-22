Planting a diversity of plants in the landscape provides seasonal interest to the landscape. Think about the different characteristics and required growing conditions needed of the plants while selecting them for your landscape. Remember, the best time to plant most shrubs and trees is in the fall.

An early-blooming shrub is Arnold Promise witchhazel, Hamamelis X intermedia ‘Arnold Promise’, which blooms in February. This shrub reaches 15- to 20-feet tall and spreads over 15-feet long. The cultivar Arnold Promise is one of the best yellow flowering witchhazels. The small, yellow flowers have thin, narrow petals which twist. When you see this plant blooming in February, it seems hard to believe your eyes. The fall leaf color is reddish-purple.

