The Joe Ford Nature Center was able to take part in GeoWoodstock 2023 with our very own Joe Ford geocache.
Geocachers from all over North America and other countries visited Owensboro to take part in this high-tech scavenger hunt. I met so many wonderful people during this event. We can now say that JFNC is known all over the world!
Grace Ford’s Wildflower Garden is just now starting to bloom. Once in full force, it is going to be a banquet of color.
Owensboro Community & Technical College was generous enough to allow me to go on their property to dig up some Joe-Pye weed that I transplanted at the nature center. This native perennial attracts a variety of butterflies in mid to late summer.
I also traveled to Sutherland Road and dug up some common milkweed to plant at the center. This is the host plant for Monarch caterpillars. They feed exclusively on this plant. If these plants thrive, we are going to certify our property as a Monarch Waystation. Our property will be put in an online database that will identify it as a habitat and stop for Monarchs during their seasonal migration.
We just mailed out letters for our spring donation drive. If you fail to receive a letter but would like to donate, you can send a check or money order to Joe Ford Nature Center, 3870 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
We are having Dinosaur Day from 9 a.m. to noon on June 17. This event is going to be geared towards young children between the ages of 3 to 6. We are going to have a fossil dig, dinosaur arts and crafts and a nature hike/scavenger hunt. I remember when my mom and dad would take me to the Owensboro Science Museum for Dinosaur Day. I remember taking part in the fossil dig and sitting on the floor in the museum and watching a documentary hosted my Christopher Reeves that I had already watched a million times! I hope to create memories like that for our young ones.
Please pray for our farmers and that they may get the rain they so desperately need. Get outside and enjoy that beautiful sunshine. Be safe and God bless.
Dennis Millay is the director of the Joe Ford Nature Center.
