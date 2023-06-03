The Joe Ford Nature Center was able to take part in GeoWoodstock 2023 with our very own Joe Ford geocache.

Geocachers from all over North America and other countries visited Owensboro to take part in this high-tech scavenger hunt. I met so many wonderful people during this event. We can now say that JFNC is known all over the world!

Dennis Millay is the director of the Joe Ford Nature Center.

