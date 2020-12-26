Dipper Donations: Popular eatery's charity contributions established by customers' generosity

The Big Dipper restaurant is known for its burgers, ice cream and nostalgic feel.
But it’s the popular eatery’s charity contributions that have gone under the radar.
As of Dec. 14, the Big Dipper, 2820 W. Parrish Ave., had collected $9,077 for the year from its “tip” donations, with $7,964 of it used to purchase hams and other grocery items for charities.
Big Dipper owners Robert and Terry Osborne said none of their workers can accept tips so any extra change or payment by customers goes into a donation fund.
“We’d get people wanting to give tips to the girls who’d carry orders out on the drive,” Robert Osborne said. “And we looked at that and it’s really not fair for one person to just keep the tips. So we started doing a (charity) pool. …We started collecting the money in a jar and then that money would be used to buy food or hams for the Help Office.”
Since starting the donation fund, Robert Osborne said his workers have embraced the idea of “giving back” as well.
“My employees realize what we’re doing and they’re taking a lot of pride in that,” he said. “They know people are giving us that money and it’s going to a good cause.”
Over time, the Osbornes have expanded the giving of hams and other grocery items beyond the Help Office. It also gives similar food items to the Salvation Army, the Pitino Shelter and other local charities.
For the hams, the Osbornes work with Jim David Meats in Uniontown.
“It’s a fantastic company,” said Robert Osborne about Jim David Meats. “The owners are wonderful people. …That’s a big part of it too. We have a producer where we can get items at a very good cost.”
On Monday, the Osbornes delivered 160 hams to the Salvation Army. The hams went into the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas baskets that were given away the following day.
Salvation Army Capt. Rebekah Abram said the Big Dipper has gone above and beyond not only with the food donations but also buying the organization a new freezer after its old one stopped working.
“The relationship with the Dipper is one I’ve never known before in all of my years of service as a Salvation Army officer,” Abram said. “…So we appreciate the partnership that we have because the need has been so great this year. …Since March, we’ve served over 27,000 people. Last year was 9,800.”
Terry Osborne, who manages the Big Dipper’s donation fund, said she was unaware of how many people in the community rely on the Salvation Army.
“We never realized how many people they feed,” Terry Osborne said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing temporary restaurant closures and financial hardships, the Big Dipper’s donation fund saw a significant increase from previous years.
Robert Osborne said the fund typically averages from $4,500 to $6,000 per year.
The Osbornes credited their customers’ generosity for being able to establish the donation fund.
“We’ve seen it really boom this year,” Robert Osborne said. “This year has just been phenomenal. I think a lot of it is due to the COVID. People are just saying, ‘Hey, just keep the change.’ I do think more of our customers are becoming more aware of what we’re doing.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.