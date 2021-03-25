Just a few days ago, we celebrated World Down Syndrome Day.
I am going to make a statement that I know is controversial. People may hate me for this or leave negative comments when this article is published to social media. But anyone who knows me knows I am honest, sometimes to a fault.
I hate disability awareness days.
Wait. Before you settle into your shock and disgust, let me explain.
I have built my career, my character, who I am and what I stand for, on advocating for those with disabilities. All individuals with disabilities. Not every disability has an awareness day. For example, my big brother, Nick, has 4XY chromosome syndrome. You’ve probably never heard of World 4XY Syndrome Day. That’s because there isn’t one. But it doesn’t mean that Nick, and others like him, deserve any less celebration.
It has always been my philosophy to take the opportunity of awareness days to teach about inclusion of those different than us, rather than the specifics of a particular disability.
I understand there is power in identifying a special day for families to celebrate their loved ones with Down syndrome. But while we have everyone’s attention, let’s also teach them some universal lessons on inclusion and valuing those different from us.
One day, several years ago, a 16-year-old girl came to Puzzle Pieces, the nonprofit I founded to serve those with disabilities in western Kentucky. She had just had a baby about six weeks prior to that day and brought with her the newborn and her mom. The doctor told the young mother that her son had characteristics of Down syndrome. Not sure as to what that meant for her son and her, the 16-year-old was desperate for answers … and hope.
Will he live with me forever? Will he go to school? Will people understand him? Will he be able to have a job?
No matter how old the parent is, the questions would have been the same. Most of our education when it comes to disabilities is either antiquated understandings passed down from previous generations or what society — TV and movies — show us today.
My dream is to flip the script when it comes to our understanding of disabilities. Through early education, I dream that inclusion for those with disabilities will be the norm and not something we fight for.
I dream that, in the future, parents who receive the news that their child has Down syndrome will have the comfort in all their wonders of the possibilities and opportunities for their future.
In order for that to happen, we need to start having conversations with our children about disabilities. At home and in the classroom, children need to hear that those they see as different from themselves are actually not that different at all.
That is why I wrote a children’s book, “Owen the Wonderer,” the first in a series of children’s books, that teaches children it’s OK to be respectfully curious about those with disabilities. The first book, “Owen the Wonderer and the New Kid in Class,” centers around a girl with Down syndrome. The main character, Owen, learns that asking questions about his new classmate, McKenzie, is OK and his curiosity leads to a new friendship.
“Owen the Wonderer” aims to teach our children that those with disabilities want the same things as neurotypical children — friendship, independence, a voice. Let’s teach our children that inclusion may not be “how can I help,” but instead, “how can I empower?”
Awareness days shouldn’t be the only days that we teach our children about disabilities.
While our attention is focused on a particular disability today, make a promise to yourself and your family that, moving forward, you will incorporate lessons about differences every day. Imagine what the future would look like if we do.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.