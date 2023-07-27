The impact of a single choice can be profound on a community. It can make headlines and transcend your computer screen or the pages of this newspaper to shape the very fabric of Owensboro. From sparking movements to fostering unity, a single choice can have the potential to be catalysts for transformative change.
But a single choice can also set us back and remind us there is still work to be done.
When news hit that the Daviess County Public Library faced a discrimination complaint from a former employee, it rocked Owensboro. This could be felt even more when the library board chose not to pursue any action following the complaint. This is a perfect example of a choice that can set our community back, losing the momentum we have worked so hard for…
As a lifelong advocate for those with disabilities, I pray this situation serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of working hand in hand with our local businesses to ensure they have the knowledge and resources to empower and support their employees with disabilities.
Puzzle Pieces saw the need to help our clients and individuals in this community find equal, fair and meaningful employment. In 2018, we launched Employment Opportunities, a supported employment provider that helps connect individuals with disabilities to jobs in the local workforce through an intentionally curated network of employers.
We have seen incredible success in this division, adding over 75 employers to our network and placing nearly 100 clients in local jobs. Our work has made such an impact on Owensboro that we were awarded the 2023 Education and Workforce Development Institution of the Year from the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
We continued the efforts of Employment Opportunities by creating the OBKY Coalition for Workforce Diversity in 2019. The coalition meets every other month and offers education and resources to local professionals on the hiring, onboarding and successful employment of individuals with disabilities. We are able to bring in experts in the field from across the state to speak with Owensboro employers.
Despite the tremendous strides Owensboro has made in the equal employment of individuals with disabilities, a headline with the word “discrimination” undoubtedly means we still need to be having conversations about inclusion and equality.
Too often individuals with disabilities are considered last in efforts to support the diversity and accessibility of a community.
Let us take this situation with a Daviess County Public Library employee as an opportunity for us to do better. Business owners, don’t let this situation prevent you from hiring someone with a disability. Did you know that employees with disabilities have 86% higher employee attendance, work 46% harder than the average employee and are five times more likely to strive to meet your needs?
Without knowing the full story of what occurred at the library, I can confidently say three things: every voice deserves to be heard; every person, regardless of ability, deserves equal and fair employment; and our community is responsible for making sure both of those things happen.
Challenge your workplace to embrace employees with disabilities. I promise you, it will change your work culture for the better. If you need help with where to begin, I encourage you to contact Employment Opportunities.
Attend a coalition meeting. Educate yourself on how your business can support diversity.
As a provider, an advocate and a sibling, this situation is unacceptable. I hope we can use this story to build a community where all citizens can thrive and be empowered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.